Amy Schumer Demands Senators ‘Vote No on Any’ Pro-Life SCOTUS Nominee

Actress Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Monday to insist that Senators vote “NO” on any Supreme Court nominee who won’t vote to protect abortion rights.

Schumer wrote, “#OneInFour women will have an abortion. I stand with them. Senators you must vote NO on any SCOTUS nominee who won’t protect #RoevWade, and could criminalize abortion & punish those who seek it. #SaveSCOTUS.”

President Trump is slated to announce his pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in a televised address Monday night at 9:00 PM EDT. Sources to Breitbart News report that Trump has narrowed his choice down to two candidates — Judges Amy Barrett and Thomas Hardiman. Though, as Breitbart legal expert Ken Klukowski notes, “Other outlets are reporting different names and numbers, leaving everyone guessing.”

Last October, the American Journal of Public Health reported that 1 in 4 American women will have an abortion by the age of 45. Those numbers, however, are down dramatically from previous years.

As the Washington Post reported, researchers used data from three surveys, two conducted by the federal government and the third by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, to estimate abortion rates. They found that in 2008, there were 19.4 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44. By 2014, the number had dropped to 14.6 per 1,000.

In total, the number of abortions has fallen 25% in recent years, according to the Post. Though, with 1 in 4 women having had the procedure by the age of 45, abortion is still quite common.

Amy Schumer, cousin to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, has remained outspoken on political issues for some time.

In March, Breitbart reported that the Trainwreck star was set to headline a gun control march in Los Angeles. In an interview with Time, Schumer lamented that the Trump presidency had been a “nightmare” for her comedy career the president had made the country’s political climate, “not funny.”

In addition, Schumer reacted to the Parkland Shooting by posting an Instagram message calling for people to vote out pro-gun rights lawmakers connected to the NRA:

