Cynthia Nixon: ‘No Better Description than to Call ICE a Terrorist Organization’

Actress-turned left-wing New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon told her Twitter followers there’s no “better description” for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) than a “terrorist organization.

“I can think of no better description than to call ICE a terrorist organization, and I will wear any criticism from @ mike_pence as a badge of honor,” Nixon tweeted Friday, in response to Vice President Mike Pence, who told agency leaders that he and President Donald Trump are behind them “100 percent.”

“Every day men and women of ICE also confront criminal illegal immigrants who endanger our communities and prey on our most vulnerable,” said Pence Friday, praising the more than 20,000 Department of Homeland Security employees he said “stand for the rule of law in this nation and stand for the interests of the America people” every day.

Nixon, who is trailing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo by ore than 20 points, made a similar statement about ICE last month during a speech at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church in New York.

“I think we need to abolish ICE,” she said later that day on The View. “That seems really clear. They have strayed so far from the interests of the American people and the interests of humanity.”

To be sure, a majority of Democrats don’t even agree with Nixon, and national Democrats’ idea that America should abolish ICE.

