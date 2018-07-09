Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Cool for the Summer in Tropical Dress
First Lady Melania Trump glistened in a tropical shirt dress and orange accessories as she returned to the White House from a weekend trip with President Trump in New Jersey.
The sun-kissed Mrs. Trump looked like a runway model as she stepped off Air Force One in a tropical print, 1950’s-esque shirt dress by British brand Erdem just ahead of her London upcoming trip with the president. The Slovenian-born former model kept one hand clutched to the president and one hand stylishly in the pocket of her dress, a casual pose.
In a nod to the season, Mrs. Trump belted her dress with a leather orange belt by her personal couturier Hervé Pierre. Matching her belt was a pair of orange Manolo Blahnik stilettos and a chunky black shades to shield away from the beaming sunshine.
Mrs. Trump is set to turn heads during her trip this week with President Trump as her international style is always one to look out for.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 8, 2018, en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 8, 2018, en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One on July 8, 2018 upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland following a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump cross the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House on July 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as they return from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as they return from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, July 8, 2018 prior to boarding Air Force One following a weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 8, 2018, after returning from Bedminster, N.J., where they spent the weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by U.S. Air Force Col. Rebecca Sonkiss, second from left, and her wife, Kathy Helms, left, as they arrive on Air Force One, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as they return from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump, left, responds to a question about his pick for the Supreme Court as he walks with first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 8, 2018, after returning from Bedminster, N.J., where they spent the weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Marine One on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House on July 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)
