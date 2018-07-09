Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Cool for the Summer in Tropical Dress

First Lady Melania Trump glistened in a tropical shirt dress and orange accessories as she returned to the White House from a weekend trip with President Trump in New Jersey.

The sun-kissed Mrs. Trump looked like a runway model as she stepped off Air Force One in a tropical print, 1950’s-esque shirt dress by British brand Erdem just ahead of her London upcoming trip with the president. The Slovenian-born former model kept one hand clutched to the president and one hand stylishly in the pocket of her dress, a casual pose.

In a nod to the season, Mrs. Trump belted her dress with a leather orange belt by her personal couturier Hervé Pierre. Matching her belt was a pair of orange Manolo Blahnik stilettos and a chunky black shades to shield away from the beaming sunshine.

Mrs. Trump is set to turn heads during her trip this week with President Trump as her international style is always one to look out for.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.