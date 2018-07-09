Gal Gadot Visits Children’s Hospital as Wonder Woman

DC Comics’ Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot shocked kids at a children’s hospital in Virginia with a Friday visit in full superhero costume during a break in filming for her second solo action film.

Gal Gadot was filming near Washington, DC, when she took time to visit the kids at Inova Children’s Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia, ABC 10 reported.

“Thank you Gal Gadot for visiting us at Inova Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman,” Dr. Lucas Collazo said on his Twitter account on Friday. “The kids loved it…and so did the staff.”

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

Several other hospital staffers excitedly took to social media to express thanks to the actress for a visit that thrilled the kids.

Dear @GalGadot– Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018

The wonderful @GalGadot visited the Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church today. May we all be inspired by Wonder Woman's message of love and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves. #WonderWoman @WonderWomanFilm @DCComics @wbpictures @PattyJenks pic.twitter.com/kpGvMMynAz — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) July 8, 2018

Gadot is filming the second installment of her comic book hero series, this one titled Wonder Woman 1984.

