Gal Gadot Visits Children’s Hospital as Wonder Woman

This image released by Kelly Swink Sahady shows Gal Gadot, dressed as Wonder Woman kissing Sahady's daughter Karalyne during a visit to Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Va. Gadot signed autographs and posed for photos with patients and staffers and they posted some of the pictures to social media. …
Kelly Swink Sahady via AP

DC Comics’ Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot shocked kids at a children’s hospital in Virginia with a Friday visit in full superhero costume during a break in filming for her second solo action film.

Gal Gadot was filming near Washington, DC, when she took time to visit the kids at Inova Children’s Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia, ABC 10 reported.

“Thank you Gal Gadot for visiting us at Inova Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman,” Dr. Lucas Collazo said on his Twitter account on Friday. “The kids loved it…and so did the staff.”

Several other hospital staffers excitedly took to social media to express thanks to the actress for a visit that thrilled the kids.

Gadot is filming the second installment of her comic book hero series, this one titled Wonder Woman 1984.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.