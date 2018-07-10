‘Bachelorette’ Fans Furious Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Interrupted Broadcast

Viewers of The Bachelorette were furious that Tuesday’s broadcast of the ABC reality show was preempted for President Donald Trump’s announcement of his pick of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump’s announcement interrupted the long-running series at the top of the hour, but fans of the broadcast quickly took to Twitter to complain about the twenty-minute interruption as ABC News broadcast the president’s announcement.
Before the episode kicked off, host Chris Harrison posted a Twitter warning to viewers that the episode would have a small break during Trump’s broadcast.

“Here’s my PSA for #BachelorNation,” Harrison tweeted on Monday. “@abcnews will be cutting in at 9/8 ET/CT tonight for SCOTUS announcement. #TheBachelorette will be ‘paused’ and seen in its entirety. Now go have a great day and I’ll see you tonight!”

But even though the entire episode aired after the breaking news concluded, “Bachelor Nation” fans were still incensed that their favorite show was put on hold.

Twitter was abuzz with complaints, compiled below.

Some were still upset from when the show was interrupted for news about President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

And others were upset in strictly political terms.

