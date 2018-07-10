‘Bachelorette’ Fans Furious Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Interrupted Broadcast

Viewers of The Bachelorette were furious that Tuesday’s broadcast of the ABC reality show was preempted for President Donald Trump’s announcement of his pick of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump’s announcement interrupted the long-running series at the top of the hour, but fans of the broadcast quickly took to Twitter to complain about the twenty-minute interruption as ABC News broadcast the president’s announcement.

Before the episode kicked off, host Chris Harrison posted a Twitter warning to viewers that the episode would have a small break during Trump’s broadcast.

“Here’s my PSA for #BachelorNation,” Harrison tweeted on Monday. “@abcnews will be cutting in at 9/8 ET/CT tonight for SCOTUS announcement. #TheBachelorette will be ‘paused’ and seen in its entirety. Now go have a great day and I’ll see you tonight!”

But even though the entire episode aired after the breaking news concluded, “Bachelor Nation” fans were still incensed that their favorite show was put on hold.

Twitter was abuzz with complaints, compiled below.

this is the second time the government has interrupted my bachelorette viewing, and I'm about ready to switch to a political science major and run for president so no one else's monday night will be ruined EVER AGAIN #TheBachelorette — •Jill• (@JillMurphy0421) July 10, 2018

why the F is trump interrupting the bachelorette right now?!?!? I’m trying to see Blake’s date not ur orange face — jess white (@jesss_whiite) July 10, 2018

trump has 6 other days of the week to announce his SCOTUS choice and he just HAS to do it on bachelor monday?? the man has no class — sleo (@sarahleo_7) July 10, 2018

Ugh. World news break. Make it quick, please. There is a group date coming up. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/TAQHFPYtY6 — Megan Strecker (@meg_strecker) July 10, 2018

When you just wanted to finish watching the episode but your dad has to get appointed or whatever #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7jMQiloKh2 — Katrina Nesbit (@KatrinaNesbit) July 10, 2018

Some were still upset from when the show was interrupted for news about President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Donald Trump you’ve crossed the line!!! You’ve interrupted the Bachelor one too many times this season and the people have had ENOUGH! — Emily Evangelista (@emevang) July 10, 2018

Dear Mr. Trump- I would greatly appreciate if you stop interrupting my Monday nights during #TheBachelorette . Unless you are announcing Peter as the next bachelor I do not care. — Jelly (@kellyjellyy3) July 10, 2018

And others were upset in strictly political terms.

This is the worst episode of #TheBachelorette ever pic.twitter.com/0OPgPYZzik — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) July 10, 2018

If this white man cared about women as much as he says he does, he wouldn't be interrupting the Bachelorette for so freaking long. #TheBachelorette — Becca Korando (@BeccaKorando) July 10, 2018

I'm trying to watch the Bachelorette and instead I'm stuck watching what will probably be the end of my reproductive rights — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 10, 2018

