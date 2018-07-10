Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ in Trench Coat

First Lady Melania Trump arrived in windy Melsbroek, Belgium, alongside President Trump for their week-long international trip, wearing a classic trench coat and black stilettos.

Mrs. Trump channeled Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s as she stepped off Air Force One in a Burberry trench coat and slick black Christian Louboutin pumps.

The wind blew Mrs. Trump’s hair and revealed the famous Burberry beige, red, and black check patterned lining of her luxury British coat. The coat retails for $2,362.

Think Audrey Hepburn in the final raining scene in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Classic, refined, stylish, and oh so European. Interestingly enough, Hepburn was born in Belgium. Fashion always comes full circle!

Earlier in the day, as Mrs. Trump was leaving the White House for the trip, she donned a pair of Christian Louboutin “So Kate” stilettos with a wine-toned Ralph Lauren sweater and an A-line skirt by the French designer Martin Grant.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.