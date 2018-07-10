Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Kicks Off International Trip in Christian Louboutin Luxury
First Lady Melania Trump kicked off her international trip alongside President Trump on Tuesday morning, rocking a pair of luxurious beige and red Christian Louboutin stilettos.
In an ode to Paris, France — a city that Mrs. Trump has previously called her second home — Mrs. Trump wore Christian Louboutin’s “So Kate” stilettoes, which feature the designer’s signature scrawled across the toes, the word “Paris” written across the side, and (of course) a candy red nearly five inch heel.
“It’s a game of seduction … hinting at the Paris neighborhood from which they draw their name home to the Moulin Rouge and the Divan du Monde,” Christian Louboutin describes of the stilettos on his site, where they retail for $795.
Mrs. Trump paired the rich pumps with a wine-toned red sweater and an a-line belt looped skirt by Martin Grant. The ensemble, naturally, matches quite perfectly. The skirt retails for $440.
Mrs. Trump will land in Brussels, Belgium this evening with the president and is set to stun on the world stage, using her fashion stagecraft — as she did last year — to turn heads. The pair will then travel to London, England, Helsinki, Finland, and Scotland.
US First Lady Melania Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 10, 2018, as US President Donald Trump travels on a week-long trip to Europe, with stops in Brussels, London, Scotland and Helsinki. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
The shoes of First lady Melania Trump, on the South Lawn of the White House, on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is heading to Brussels for the NATO Summit. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump walk to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base as they travel on a week-long trip to Europe, with stops in Brussels, London, Scotland and Helsinki on July 10, 2018 in Maryland. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Andrew Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
On Sunday, Mrs. Trump returned to the White House in a similar silhouette, wearing a tropical a-line shirt dress by British brand Erdem, cinching her waist in a tangerine leather belt that matched her favorite pair of Manolo Blahnik stilettos, as Breitbart News noted. A cool for the summer look for the cool First Lady.
