Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Kicks Off International Trip in Christian Louboutin Luxury

First Lady Melania Trump kicked off her international trip alongside President Trump on Tuesday morning, rocking a pair of luxurious beige and red Christian Louboutin stilettos.

In an ode to Paris, France — a city that Mrs. Trump has previously called her second home — Mrs. Trump wore Christian Louboutin’s “So Kate” stilettoes, which feature the designer’s signature scrawled across the toes, the word “Paris” written across the side, and (of course) a candy red nearly five inch heel.

“It’s a game of seduction … hinting at the Paris neighborhood from which they draw their name home to the Moulin Rouge and the Divan du Monde,” Christian Louboutin describes of the stilettos on his site, where they retail for $795.

Mrs. Trump paired the rich pumps with a wine-toned red sweater and an a-line belt looped skirt by Martin Grant. The ensemble, naturally, matches quite perfectly. The skirt retails for $440.

Mrs. Trump will land in Brussels, Belgium this evening with the president and is set to stun on the world stage, using her fashion stagecraft — as she did last year — to turn heads. The pair will then travel to London, England, Helsinki, Finland, and Scotland.

On Sunday, Mrs. Trump returned to the White House in a similar silhouette, wearing a tropical a-line shirt dress by British brand Erdem, cinching her waist in a tangerine leather belt that matched her favorite pair of Manolo Blahnik stilettos, as Breitbart News noted. A cool for the summer look for the cool First Lady.