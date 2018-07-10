Hollywood Resistance Freaks over Kavanaugh Nomination: ‘Will Cement the First American Dictatorship’

Hollywood elites reacted with pure anger and outrage Monday night as President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit as his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Marvel director Joss Whedon warned that “considering this nomination will cement the first American dictatorship.”

Actor Ron Perlman presumed that a Justice Kavanaugh would bring America “back to Medieval Values, Shariah Law even, where old, bitter men get to tell women what is best for their bodies, lives, and well being is as done a deal as this is Twitter. Unless we say NO! NO!”

Indeed, Judge Kavanaugh emerge from a list of 25 prospective nominees to take Kennedy’s seat on the highest court in America.

“In keeping with President Reagan’s legacy, I do not ask about a nominee’s personal opinions, what matters is not a judge’s political views, but whether they can set aside those views to do what the law and the constitution require. I am pleased to say that I have found, without doubt, such a person,” President Trump said during a live prime-time broadcast before he announced Kavanaugh as his nominee. “Tonight it is my honor and privilege to announce that I will nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.”

Judge Kavanaugh, a former clerk for Justice Kennedy, has sat on the D.C. Circuit for more than 12 years. He’s largely credited as having a staunchly conservative and Constitutional originalist record from the bench.
However, it didn’t take long for Hollywood stars to come out and blast Trump’s SCOTUS nominee. Below is a sampling of that freakout.

