Hollywood Resistance Freaks over Kavanaugh Nomination: ‘Will Cement the First American Dictatorship’

Hollywood elites reacted with pure anger and outrage Monday night as President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit as his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Marvel director Joss Whedon warned that “considering this nomination will cement the first American dictatorship.”

Even CONSIDERING this nomination will cement the first American dictatorship #KavaNO — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 10, 2018

Actor Ron Perlman presumed that a Justice Kavanaugh would bring America “back to Medieval Values, Shariah Law even, where old, bitter men get to tell women what is best for their bodies, lives, and well being is as done a deal as this is Twitter. Unless we say NO! NO!”

OK Ladies and Gentlemen who care for and respect ladies, it is official. The move back to Medieval Values, Shariah Law even, where old, bitter men get to tell women what is best for their bodies, lives, and well being is as done a deal as this is Twitter. Unless we say NO! NO! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 10, 2018

Indeed, Judge Kavanaugh emerge from a list of 25 prospective nominees to take Kennedy’s seat on the highest court in America.

“In keeping with President Reagan’s legacy, I do not ask about a nominee’s personal opinions, what matters is not a judge’s political views, but whether they can set aside those views to do what the law and the constitution require. I am pleased to say that I have found, without doubt, such a person,” President Trump said during a live prime-time broadcast before he announced Kavanaugh as his nominee. “Tonight it is my honor and privilege to announce that I will nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.”

Judge Kavanaugh, a former clerk for Justice Kennedy, has sat on the D.C. Circuit for more than 12 years. He’s largely credited as having a staunchly conservative and Constitutional originalist record from the bench.

However, it didn’t take long for Hollywood stars to come out and blast Trump’s SCOTUS nominee. Below is a sampling of that freakout.

PLEASE we must send the Senate a clear message: This country cannot afford a justice on the Supreme Court who is likely to support the gun lobby’s extreme, absolutist interpretation of the Second Amendment. Message your Senators now: https://t.co/0nhP1wVpch @Everytown @MomsDemand — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) July 10, 2018

It’s official. Trump, who is now under investigation for obstruction of justice and conspiring with an enemy to destroy Democracy, has selected the judges who could rule on whether he can be forced to testify, be indicted or pardon himself. Autocracy here we come. VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 10, 2018

A senator once called Brett Kavanaugh “the Forrest Gump of Republican politics.” Which I think makes Merrick Garland “the Cast Away of Democratic politics.” — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 10, 2018

What else do you need to know about Brett Kavanaugh other than he worked with Ken Starr to impeach Clinton, worked to help W win Bush v Gore Supreme Court case, and worked in both Bush White Houses. Recommended to Bush to put Alito and Roberts on the Court. He must be stopped. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 10, 2018

Contradicting himself as a partisan lackey all by himself – just lay his job record against his legal positions – who you gonna believe -him or your lying eyes -worked for Ken star- but a president shouldn’t be indicted –

Trump picked his very own Supreme con https://t.co/nYeWF3G0rq — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 10, 2018

See your nominator who’s the subject of criminal investigation.

And Merrick Garland should never leave Democrat lips. Never. https://t.co/tbrBEOiPhu — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 10, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh, in just on just one case, attacked women’s rights, healthcare, and immigration. He is the trifecta of terrible, and he must never sit on the Supreme Court. Call your senators. Don’t stop calling. (202) 224-3121#SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/OazjPyXECl — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 10, 2018

Stay strong, Democrats. McConnell is a liar and a monster. Fight the good fight! Give em hell!!! #RESIST https://t.co/kR9DsizjfQ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 10, 2018

NO VOTE until after midterms AND until after the Mueller investigation pic.twitter.com/MzHTolVcT2 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 10, 2018

Can’t wait to see what garbage the king of garbage picks for the SCOTUS. The anticipation is killing me! — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) July 10, 2018

The first question every Democratic Senator should ask Kavanaugh: “Will you recuse yourself from any case involving whether The President can be subject to criminal investigation, required to testify, or indicted?” https://t.co/lnGR0jQ3dO — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 10, 2018

With Donald Trump's pick for #SCOTUS threatening to reverse #RoevWade, it's more important than ever to fight back and enshrine abortion and access to contraception. Join us and @VoteChoice for a rally to #SaveRoe in Union Square tomorrow at 4:30 PM: https://t.co/o0u4qgCgU8 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 10, 2018

WHY DOES ANY ONE TALK ABOUT THIS PRESIDENT AS IF THE FACT THAT HE'S CARRYING OUT A PUTIN-ASSIGNED CHORE LIST ISN'T AS OBVIOUS AS THE BLUENESS OF THE CLEAR SKY? https://t.co/x76w30V5yI — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 10, 2018

I don’t know what kind of a judge Brett Kavanaugh is but he and all the other white and in many cases old folks at the event looked so out of date, so out of sync with what the world is becoming. What the world needs to become. A last gasp of a way of life we’re past. Sad for US. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 10, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson