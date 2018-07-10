Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Struggle with Sex, Alcohol Addiction Years Ago

During an interview on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, actress Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that she has coped with “several” addictions in her life, among them, an addiction to sex.

Joining Pinkett Smith during the interview on her show was her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who once struggled through an addiction to heroin.

During a Q&A session with a fan, Pinkett Smith took the opportunity to speak about her issues with sexual addiction.

“My sort of addictions jump. They jump around,” she explained. “When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying?”

From there, the Gotham star revealed that she also realized, at various points, that she had addictions to the gym and alcohol.

“I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Now hold up. You’re in the this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.’”

Pinkett Smith described how she dealt with these addictions: “So I went cold turkey. That’s the thing about me: I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing but how you’re with it. Why you’re doing it. It’s the behavior that’s attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

According to People:

This isn’t the first time Pinkett Smith has tackled the topic of sex and addiction on her show. During an episode of the show in May featuring daughter Willow Smith, the star revealed that she ‘went through kind of an addiction’ with sex toys. ‘I’ve had a lot of experience with sex toys — lots,’ Pinkett Smith explained. ‘I don’t think I used toys with a partner, but I did use toys a lot alone. I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. I actually think like I went through kind of an addiction too with it. One day I was like, enough, I was having like five orgasms a day. You can create so much pleasure, you just constantly want it.’ ‘That’s some next level, right there,’ joked her daughter.

Pinkett Smith’s show, which first aired in May, has attracted millions of viewers and is one of the more popular talk shows on Facebook.

