Stephen Colbert: Trump Should’ve Had His Brain Checked Before Picking SCOTUS Nominee

Late Show host Stephen Colbert suggested President Donald Trump should have received a medical examination before nominating Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

To make his point, Colbert played a clip of Trump’s speech at last week’s rally in Montana where he spoke about breaking more records than pop superstar Elton John:

I have broken more Elton John records. He seems to have a lot of records. And I, by the way, I don’t have a musical instrument. I don’t have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And lots of other people helping. No, we’ve broken a lot of records. We’ve broken virtually every record. Because you know, look, I only need this space. They need much more room. For basketball, for hockey and all of the sports, they need a lot of room. We don’t need it. We have people in that space. So we break all of these records. Really, we do it without, like, the musical instruments. This is the only musical – the mouth. And hopefully the brain attached to the mouth, right? The brain. More important than the mouth is the brain. The brain is much more important.

“And in a few hours, the brain that formed that sentence will be picking the next Supreme Court Justice,” Colbert quipped, provoking groans from the audience.

On Monday evening, Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, an individual he described as having “impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications, and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law.”

“And hey, hey, for no reason, remember when people were thinking Trump’s brain might be on the fritz but then his doctor Ronny Jackson said it wasn’t, because Trump took a test where he successfully identified a camel?” Colbert said. “But then Dr. Ronny turned out to be a pill-popping dealer who drank on the job but we then never sent in another non-pill doctor to test Trump’s brain? Remember that?”

“Now we have to remember this is the president of the United States talking. And I, frankly, do not feel qualified to respond to his Elton John brain speech. So I have decided to bring in someone who’s more qualified in our new segment,” Colbert continued, before introducing ‘The Late Show’s Counterpoint From A Man Who Just Got Hit On The Head With A Sack Of Bricks.’

Last month, Colbert called Trump a “horny old racist who likes cheeseburgers more than his children,” while Trump has previously criticized Colbert for lacking talent.

“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says,” Trump said in an interview with Time magazine last year. “And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.