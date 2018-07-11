Alyssa Milano to Trump: ‘Leave My Boobs Alone’

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano accused President Donald Trump of working to defeat women’s right to breastfeed by opposing a pro-breastfeeding resolution proposed at the United Nations.

“There’s nothing this man isn’t trying to fuck up. Leave my boobs alone,” Alyssa Milano screeched in a tweet on Wednesday.

There’s nothing this man isn’t trying to fuck up. Leave my boobs alone, @realDonaldTrump. Trump defends U.S. stance on breastfeeding as Rep. Maloney calls for hearings https://t.co/GW6Ne7GkvV pic.twitter.com/UegkQyZAvo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 11, 2018

In her tweet, the Charmed actress linked to an article in the New York Daily News that accused the Trump administration of shooting down the breastfeeding resolution as a sop to the infant formula manufacturers that apparently opposed it. The paper insisted that the administration threatened Ecuador with a loss of military support if it did not vote against the resolution.

But while Trump detractors and supporters of the breastfeeding resolution have accused the Trump administration of being opposed to women’s rights, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told the Associated Press that there is no opposition to breastfeeding in the administration’s criticism of the UN resolution:

The U.S. opposed a World Health Assembly resolution to encourage breastfeeding because it called for limits on the promotion of infant formula, not because of objections to breastfeeding, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday. Trump criticized The New York Times for reporting that U.S. officials sought to remove language that urged governments to protect, promote and support breastfeeding, along with language calling on policymakers to limit the promotion of food products, such as infant formula, that can be harmful to young children.

“Caitlin Oakley, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said it’s ‘patently false’ to portray the U.S. position as ‘anti-breastfeeding.’ The Trump administration also denied that U.S. officials had threatened trade sanctions in the debate over the resolution, AP reported.

President Trump himself spoke to the left-wing claims calling it “fake news.”

“The failing NY Times Fake News story today about breastfeeding must be called out. The U.S. strongly supports breastfeeding, but we don’t believe women should be denied access to formula. Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty,” President Trump tweeted on July 9.

The failing NY Times Fake News story today about breast feeding must be called out. The U.S. strongly supports breast feeding but we don’t believe women should be denied access to formula. Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

