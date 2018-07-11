Another Woman Accuses Russell Simmons of Rape

Another woman has accused media and fashion mogul Russell Simmons of rape, Variety reports.

Alexia Norton Jones, the granddaughter of book publisher W.W. Norton, is the latest woman to accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault, claiming that he raped her in New York City back in November 1990.

According to Jones, Simmons took her on a date before inviting her to his new apartment in Downtown Manhattan, where he allegedly “pinned her against a wall and raped her” without using a condom:

Within a few minutes, he got what he thought was amorous. What was shocking to me was that it wasn’t. It was one of these things, where he had so many hands on me. But he only has two hands. It began with us kissing. There was something about kissing him, his heart was racing. It seemed out of pace, like he wasn’t relaxed. My mind went to, “Is he on something?” I also thought, “How could I be such an idiot?” Here I am, I’m trusting him. I had been a survivor of sexual abuse as a young teenager. I didn’t want to go further. It was such a fast attack. It was literally an attack. Because he was overweight, I remember thinking it was like being attacked by a flabby walrus. I remember being pushed up against a wall. He pulled my dress up. I must have said no seven to 10 times, and then I acquiesced. It was very fast. I would say it happened in less than 10 minutes. When I saw him out after that, I wouldn’t even look him in the eyes. I thought he was garbage. But he still had the compunction to call me. I became very depressed. It eroded my self-esteem. This is the worst message that it sends, that somebody could in a different circumstance like you but think you are worthless. And he can just take it from you. It’s like the murder of the soul.

Simmons denied the allegations in a statement:

I’m deeply saddened by this story from Alexia. At no time did she share these feelings about her first sexual encounter with me, which took place roughly 28 years ago. I have taken multiple lie detector tests that affirm I never sexually assaulted anyone. Alexia and I dated, were intimate and attended multiple events together after she alleges the incident occurred in 1990. I considered her a friend for all these years and continue to have a warm relationship with members of her family. I believe we last spoke in 2006 when she called to express her disappointment over the fact that I had not attended an event honoring her father.

Last year, Jones filed a police report with the NYPD from her home in Arizona, although the case falls outside the statute of limitations.

The 60-year-old media mogul built a successful career as a music producer and entrepreneur, co-founding the Def Jam Recordings record label in 1983, amassing a net worth of an estimated $340 million. Last November, a woman came forward with allegations of sexual assault, before three women accused Simmons of rape the following month.

Simmons has vehemently denied the allegations, even launching the hashtag #NOTME to defend himself. In February, it emerged that Simmons was seeking “spiritual maintenance” amid a wave of negative publicity.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.