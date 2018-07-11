Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Ready for the Runway at NATO Summit

First Lady Melania Trump brought the flare to the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, looking chic in dresses by Calvin Klein and Elie Saab.

For an outing with the NATO Summit spouses, Mrs. Trump looked all-American in the “It” dress from Raf Simons’ first collection for Calvin Klein. The navy dress shared the same flare skirt silhouette as Mrs. Trump’s Martin Grant skirt that she wore days ago to depart the White House for the international trip.

Mrs. Trump paired the navy dress with a pair of bright white Christian Louboutin stilettos, and of course, her signature wavy hair and smoky eyes. The Calvin Klein dress retails for $620, while the white pumps are available for $725.

For the NATO Summit evening dinner, Mrs. Trump chose a girly yet elegant white tea length Elie Saab flare skirt cocktail dress — she is very into this silhouette at the moment.

When the dress walked the Spring 2018 runway in Paris, France, it was shown in its true form of sheer white tulle and embroidery.

On Mrs. Trump, a nude-toned lining was added to the dress, though the number still had all the pizzazz. The dress, which retails for $7,450, features exposed bodice ribbing and a sleek two stripe white trim.

As Breitbart News noted, Mrs. Trump arrived in Belgium yesterday, channeling the famous Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s when she stepped off Air Force One in a classic trench coat by Burberry and black Christian Louboutin stilettos. Tres chic!

Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump having a major Burberry trench coat moment in Belgium. Paired with slick black Christian Louboutins. https://t.co/9AC9kRC3ZQ pic.twitter.com/pReXIWpwfk — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 11, 2018

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.