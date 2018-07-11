Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Ready for the Runway at NATO Summit
First Lady Melania Trump brought the flare to the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, looking chic in dresses by Calvin Klein and Elie Saab.
For an outing with the NATO Summit spouses, Mrs. Trump looked all-American in the “It” dress from Raf Simons’ first collection for Calvin Klein. The navy dress shared the same flare skirt silhouette as Mrs. Trump’s Martin Grant skirt that she wore days ago to depart the White House for the international trip.
Mrs. Trump paired the navy dress with a pair of bright white Christian Louboutin stilettos, and of course, her signature wavy hair and smoky eyes. The Calvin Klein dress retails for $620, while the white pumps are available for $725.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump waits for other spouses prior to a group photo at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump applauds during a concert at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump, center, arrives for a concert at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO Leaders spouses (RICCARDO PAREGGIANI/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump, center, waves as she prepares to listen to a concert at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump, center, and others spouses and partners of heads of state and government listen to a concert at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Amelie Derbaudrenghien, the partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, U.S. first lady Melania Trump, center, and French first lady Brigitte Macron, second right, listen to a concert at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
US First Lady Melania Trump looks on during a musical performance during a visit of the NATO Leaders spouses to the The Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo on July 11, 2018, on the sidelines of the first day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Belgium. (RICCARDO PAREGGIANI/AFP/Getty Images)
Amelie Derbaudrenghien, the partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, speaks with U.S. first lady Melania Trump, center, and French first lady Brigitte Macron during a group photo at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Amelie Derbaudrenghien, the partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, U.S. first lady Melania Trump, center, and French first lady Brigitte Macron applaud during at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouses program on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
French President’s wife Brigitte Macron (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump look on during a musical performance during a visit of the NATO Leaders spouses to the The Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo on July 11, 2018, on the sidelines of the first day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Belgium. (RICCARDO PAREGGIANI/AFP/Getty Images)
For the NATO Summit evening dinner, Mrs. Trump chose a girly yet elegant white tea length Elie Saab flare skirt cocktail dress — she is very into this silhouette at the moment.
When the dress walked the Spring 2018 runway in Paris, France, it was shown in its true form of sheer white tulle and embroidery.
On Mrs. Trump, a nude-toned lining was added to the dress, though the number still had all the pizzazz. The dress, which retails for $7,450, features exposed bodice ribbing and a sleek two stripe white trim.
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump attend the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
French First lady Brigitte Macron (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump are pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
French first lady Brigitte Macron, right, greets President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they join other heads of state and their spouses for a family photo at the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
US President Donald Trump (2R) poses with US First Lady Melania Trump (C). (DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump attend the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Partner of Slovenia’s Prime Minister Mojca Stropnik (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump are pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
French First lady Brigitte Macron (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump are pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L), Bulgaria’s President Desislava Radeva (C) and Malgorzata Tusk are pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
(STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
(L/R): US First Lady US Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump arrive for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire – Jubelpark Park in Brussels on July 11, 2018, during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. (BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron (2L), French President’s wife Brigitte Macron, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) walk as they arrive for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire – Jubelpark Park in Brussels on July 11, 2018, during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. (DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images)
French First lady Brigitte Macron (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump are pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – JULY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump join heads of state and governments, as well as their spouses, gathering for a group photo at the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump is pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, Belgium, 11 July 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (C) arrives with other leaders spouses for dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire – Jubelpark Park in Brussels on July 11, 2018, during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) walks with US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and other leaders as they arrive for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire – Jubelpark Park in Brussels on July 11, 2018, during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Bulgaria’s President Desislava Radeva are pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
Belgian Prime Minister Michel’s partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien (R), US First Lady Melania Trump (C) and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg’s partner Ingrid Schulerud (L) are pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump is pictured ahead of NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, Belgium, 11 July 2018. – NATO member countries’ heads of states and governments gather in Brussels on 11 and 12 July 2018 for a two days meeting. (STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP/Getty Images)
As Breitbart News noted, Mrs. Trump arrived in Belgium yesterday, channeling the famous Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s when she stepped off Air Force One in a classic trench coat by Burberry and black Christian Louboutin stilettos. Tres chic!
.