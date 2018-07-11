Hollywood Carpetbagging: Ted Cruz Challenger Beto O’Rourke Heads to LA to Raise Campaign Cash

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who is seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), is set to return to Los Angeles on Monday to raise money for his campaign at a fundraiser being held at the home of actress Nancy Stephens and director-producer Rick Rosenthal.

According to Vanity Fair, ticket prices start at $250 per person and individuals who contribute $2,700 or raise at least $5,000 will earn a spot on the host committee. This will reportedly be O’Rourke’s third time visiting the Golden State for fundraising events.

Stephens is best known for her role as Nurse Marion Chambers in the horror films Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998). Her husband, Rosenthal produced Beauty and the Beast (2012) and is best known for helping launch actor Sean Penn’s acting career when he directed Bad Boys (1983)

O’Rourke has had support from some well-known, and powerful names, in Hollywood; the most well-known of which is Chelsea Handler who has aggressively championed him on her Twitter account. She reportedly donated $2,500 to his campaign.

According to Federal Election Commission data, Hollywood director Rian Johnson, director Phil Lord, super-producer Joe Roth, and actress Connie Britton all contributed $5,400 to O’Rourke’s campaign, the maximum amount that can be given by individual donors.

The majority of O’Rourke’s Hollywood supporters adamantly oppose President Donald Trump. Take, for example, Rosie O’Donnell who declared over Twitter last May that Rep. O’Rourke “is gonna beat Ted Cruz”.

THIS GUY IS GONNA BEAT TED CRUZ – | Beto O'Rourke | TEDxElPaso https://t.co/4ikOzTIYWp via @YouTube — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 17, 2017

Or actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano who vehemently supports gun control:

Senator Ted Cruz (TX)- Congressional recipient of $77,450 NRA gun lobby money, A+ NRA rating. He’s up for re-election in November. His opponent Beto O'Rourke – $0 from NRA, F NRA rating. #VoteForBeto #NoRA

* stats via @gunsdown as of March 2018 pic.twitter.com/VkRj1OWFYj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 18, 2018

O’Rourke raised $6.7 million in the first quarter, which is reportedly more than twice the amount Cruz raised during that same period. However, the Democrat’s chances in the deep red State of Texas are not very high.

According to the latest Gravis Marketing poll, provided exclusively to Breitbart News, O’Rourke is currently down nine points to Cruz. Furthermore, Texas has not elected a Democrat to the United States Senate since 1988.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.