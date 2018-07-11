Michael Moore Calls for ‘Non-Stop Aggressive Action Everywhere’ to Stop Kavanaugh

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has revealed his “8 ACTIONS” he believes activists need to undertake to effectively oppose President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Fahrenheit 9/11 director called for those on the left to do everything from calling their Senators, to pleading with journalists to engage in “investigative journalism,” to find the “skeletons in every closet.”
Moore wrote:
Here are 8 ACTIONS we must all immediately take to stop this detestable move by a president who may be weeks away from being indicted. Do not despair — ACT! We are the majority and we must never give up. No matter what the odds, basic morality demands our engagement NOW! You DON’T have to take this. Please participate in the following: 1. Beginning immediately, we all participate in non-stop aggressive action everywhere against this heinous decision. 2. Call both of your US Senators (202-225-3121) immediately (you can leave a message if they’re not there) and demand that no one who is nominated for Supreme Court by a President under investigation and possible indictment for treason or other crimes can be considered for the Supreme Court. This process to fill the vacancy must wait until Trump is either cleared or removed. Regardless of Trump’s legal problems, we must demand that only the new Senate can decide the next Justice. 3. To those in the media who take their responsibility seriously, we expect intense investigative journalism into Trump's nominee. There are skeletons in every closet. 4. Please, John McCain, if you’re able, please speak out. Ask your fellow Republicans in the Senate to take a stand against Trump. One last favor to you who gave so much to his country. 5. We resolve to electorally remove any Senator who puts a nominee on the court by a President under investigation and who’s campaign manager has been indicted and his National Security Advisor convicted. 6. We vow to punish all Democratic collaborators and centrist pundits/media who praise Trump's choice in order to pacify and halt any opposition. 7. There must be an aggressive get out the vote drive for every Democrat running for Senate. Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee! These Senate seats can be won by the strong Democrats who are running in each of these states. 8. If you're one of the people who has sunk into an understandable despair and you’re saying “we simply have no chance to stop this appointment!” — when the Senate is 50-49?! — Are u f***ing kidding me?! C’mon! We’re just one vote away from a tie! 2 to win!! This isn’t Mt. Everest! It’s like stepping into your shower.
“Please, John McCain, if you’re able, please speak out,” Moore wrote. “Ask your fellow Republicans in the Senate to take a stand against Trump. One last favor to you who gave so much to his country.”
Moore’s post — which reads very much like a manifesto — contains several extreme ideas. Among the more radical of Moore’s “actions” is his call to “punish all Democratic collaborators and centrist pundits/media who praise Trump’s choice in order to pacify and halt any opposition.”
Such a directive from Michael Moore could be construed as rendering all approval of Judge Kavanaugh as illegitimate commentary. It’s also unclear what Moore means by “non-stop aggressive action.” In the minds of the increasingly violent and vocal leftist protesters, such a command could be interpreted as a call to violence.
Tuesday’s Instagram post isn’t the first time that Moore has chimed in on President Trump’s appointment of Judge Kavanaugh. The Sicko director also took aim at Kavanaugh for being “obsessed” with Bill Clinton’s semen while working as part of Ken Starr’s investigative team:
Ah, well, yes. Makes sense. We’ve devolved to the point where a president who brags about sexually assaulting women would choose a political operative obsessed with where Bill Clinton’s semen landed. Wake up this morning & call your Senator and say “Vote NO!” 202-235-3121. Please https://t.co/1jTfmlpS4I
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 10, 2018
Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn
