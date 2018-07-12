George Lopez ‘Pees’ on Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star

Former television host George Lopez simulated urinating on President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star in a video published online Wednesday.

Surrounded by a handful of friends, Lopez pretended to pee on President Trump’s Hollywood Star in Los Angeles Tuesday evening by placing a water bottle near his crotch and pouring the contents onto the plaque while grimacing.

The 57-year-old made headlines in June for selling a jacket with messages that read “keep the kids” but “deport the racist” in protest of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

The proceeds from the coat, inspired by first lady Melania Trump’s Zara jacket with the slogan “I really don’t care, do u?” allegedly went go to far-left advocacy groups fighting for the rights of illegal aliens in the U.S.

“My George Lopez Store will be making these items, money donated to organizations focused on reuniting parents and their children,” the comedian wrote on Instagram, featuring a photo of himself with comedian D.L. Hughley donning the jackets.

Before the 2016 presidential election, Lopez said he believed the real estate billionaire had a real chance of winning the White House. “There’s enough racists in this country for him to get elected,” he told TMZ. Lopez was asked after Trump beat Hillary Clinton whether he would reconsider his hate for the president-elect: “I’ll give him a chance to suck my ass,” the comedian said dismissively.

That same year, Lopez made headlines for sharing a violent illustration depicting Mexican druglord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán holding the head of a decapitated Trump. The meme was captioned: “Make America Great Again!”

Lopez has been the star of a handful of since-canceled TV programs that have failed to take off past their first few seasons: the late-night talk show Lopez Tonight and sitcoms George Lopez, Saint George, and Lopez.