‘Go Get Em’: Celebrities Cheer ‘True Patriot’ Peter Strzok

A handful of Hollywood stars took to social media on Thursday to cheer on disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok during his testimony on Capitol Hill before the Full House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“go get em strzok,” actress Rosie O’Donnell tweet, adding the hashtag “GOPcowards.”

Actor John Leguizamo said “Strozk is a beast.”

“We are seeing what a true patriot looks and sounds like!!! I want to a hero like him someday but I gotta a lot of work to do!” the John Wick: Chapter 2 star added.

Strzok, who the Justice Department inspector general found that Strzok’s messages showed evidence of a “biased state of mind” and a “willingness to act.”

Peter Strzok was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election interference last year after the FBI uncovered a text messages exchange between Strzok and his extramarital lover FBI lawyer Lisa Page. The text messages were sent during the 2016 presidential election and used words like “idiot,” disaster,” and “loathsome” to describe Donald Trump. Page was also removed from Mueller’s team.

Last month, a Justice Department inspector general report said Strzok showed “bias” during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email use.

Replying to a left-wing activist who said Congressman Trey Gowdy “just got his ass handed to him by Peter Strzok,” Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said, “Trump & the GOP have built a conspiracy theory on a couple off-hand texts from Strzok. For anyone with an open mind (who watches more than the GOP-propaganda machine Fox) that’s always been an obvious, desperate act, hoping the American people are dumb enough to fall for it.”

Trump & the GOP have built a conspiracy theory on a couple off-hand texts from Strzok. For anyone with an open mind (who watches more than the GOP-propaganda machine Fox) that’s always been an obvious, desperate act, hoping the American people are dumb enough to fall for it. https://t.co/HVa67beJ7Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 12, 2018

Director Rob Reiner fired off a rallying cry to the left, saying, “GOP reeks of desperation. Straws are mightily being grasped.”

“All in service of protecting a lying race baiting misogynist who’s campaign conspired with a foreign enemy power to undermine our democracy,” Reiner added. “For the love of US we can not let this happen. VOTE!!!”

GOP reeks of desperation. Straws are mightily being grasped. All in service of protecting a lying race baiting misogynist who’s campaign conspired with a foreign enemy power to undermine our democracy. For the love of US we can not let this happen. VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 12, 2018

