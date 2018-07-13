Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Posh and Proper for Final Day in England

First Lady Melania Trump went posh and proper for her final day in London, England as she and President Trump jet-set to Scotland for a quick weekend getaway on their European tour.

Mrs. Trump pulled off three wardrobe changes on her final day in England, starting with a posh navy, maroon, tan, and orange flare dress by Victoria Beckham, the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer. The dress was paired with Mrs. Trump’s patent leather nude Christian Louboutin stilettos, the shoe that she has repeatedly worn through this international trip.

The color-blocked dress was instantly recognizable as a VB staple, as Victoria has worn a similar rendition of the fit and flare design. Much like Mrs. Trump, Victoria has made a name for herself on the world stage with her sophisticated presence and refined fashion choices.

Mrs. Trump wore the dress to play British bocce with children, showing off her fun side after a poised, elegant evening where she stunned the world in a chiffon caped gown by J. Mendel.

After playing with the British schoolchildren, Mrs. Trump changed into a proper look for a visit to Queen Elizabeth II.

Mrs. Trump wore a classic eggshell-toned Christian Dior suit that harked back to the brand’s famous “bar suit” that the Slovenian-born former model paid tribute to last year while visiting Paris, France. On this occasion, like her 2017 trip to Paris, Mrs. Trump swept her hair back in an elegant updo.

To define her waist, Mrs. Trump paired the suit with a thin black belt and wore the same Christian Louboutin nude stilettos that she wore earlier in the day with her Victoria Beckham dress.

For her arrival in Scotland, Mrs. Trump looked countryside chic in a Ralph Lauren-esque ensemble that features a dark green quilted jacket by Burberry — naturally because she’s headed to Scotland — with beige cigarette pants and brown snakeskin stilettos.

Mrs. Trump’s Burberry jacket retails for $595 at Neiman Marcus.

Always one for luxury accessories, Mrs. Trump elevated the casual look with a beautiful brown “Birkin bag” and a yellow scarf by the French brand Hermès and turtle shell sunglasses.

Mrs. Trump has numerous Birkin bags and famously wore one when she moved into the White House last year. Typically, a Birkin bag retails for tens of thousands of dollars.

