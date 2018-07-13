Jane Fonda: Kavanaugh Confirmation ‘Will Be a Catastrophe’

Actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda says the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court Justice would be a “catastrophe” for women and worker’s rights in the United States.

Addressing a press conference at the coalition of ‘Unstoppable Women Workers,’ Fonda said that Kavanaugh would endanger women’s rights for generations to come.

“I think it will be a catastrophe, frankly, if this nomination goes through, for everyone and our children and unfortunately our grandchildren,” Fonda said. “Look, women’s rights, worker’s rights, will be shunted to the side and that’s just the beginning. It will be a catastrophe.”

On Monday, Trump announced Kavanaugh as his replacement for the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, describing him as someone with “impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications, and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law.”

However, Fonda was just one of many Hollywood figures to express their anger at the nomination, with figures such as Marvel director Joss Whedon arguing that his “nomination will cement the first American dictatorship.”

Fonda, also known as ‘Hanoi Jane’ for calling Vietnam veterans “war criminals,” warned last month that Democrats must take back the house to save America from its “existential crisis.”

“This is an existential crisis that we’re in,” said the 80-year-old Grace and Frankie star. “We have to do everything we can to take back the house in November. If anything can save us, it’s gonna be taking back our government.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.