Kristen Bell: Trump’s Border Policy an Attack on ‘All Families’

Actress Kristen Bell slammed President Donald Trump over his administration’s immigration policies that have resulted in the separation of children from adults attempting to cross the border illegally.

The 37-year-old Good Place star called Trump’s border policies an “attack” on “all families” in a recent interview with People magazine.

“As a mother, my family is my first priority. And do not underestimate the love of family,” Bell told the magazine. “When you attack one family, you attack all families. And families fight back. We will not rest until these children are back where they belong.”

By “we,” Bell meant the charity she co-founded that is now raising money to aid illegal aliens. Bell’s This Bar Saves Lives organization was originally created to help groups sell snack bars to raise money to end childhood malnutrition throughout the world.

But now the group is diverting its fundraising for another non-profit named RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services), a Texas-based group that aides illegal aliens in the U.S.

We founded This Bar Saves Lives because we believe all children deserve the chance to thrive. Join us to help reunite every detained family. We will match every donation you give to @raicestexas, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000 https://t.co/fy6Yx4LI92 #keepfamiliestogether pic.twitter.com/nF33AClTyV — This Bar Saves Lives (@thisbar) June 27, 2018

Like most activists pushing the cause of illegals, Bell is likely unaware that many of these children have been enslaved by human traffickers and used as golden tickets to get into the U.S. by illegals posing as parents with small children as they attempt to sneak into the U.S. without authorization.

Indeed, the federal government recently revealed that a portion of the young children it has in custody would not be returned to the adults with whom they were caught sneaking across the border.

As Breitbart News’s Ian Mason reported on July 10:

Nevertheless, the government, in its Tuesday “Joint Status Report” notes that in at least 14 of the 102 children’s cases, they will not be “reuniting” them with parents because the adults in question are either not actually their parents, have been convicted of serious crimes, including rape and murder, or have been credibly accused of child abuse. The government will not place children with adults without completing these checks. “Let me be clear: HHS could have transferred every child out of our care to a parent who is currently in DHS custody today if we did not take into account child safety or whether the adult is actually the parent,” HHS Chief of Staff Chris Meekins, told reporters. Meekins went on to explain that three “parents” admitted they were not actually related to the children with whom they were ordered to be “reunited” when agents brought out DNA swabs to test parentage. Two others were proven to not be the parents when DNA tests were completed. Eight other purported parents will not be “reunited” with children due to failed criminal background checks that turned up serious convictions or child abuse. “Our due diligence is protecting children,” Meekins said.

Bell joins a growing list of entertainers, including Khloé Kardashian and Eva Longoria, who are attacking the Trump administration even though they remained silent when President Barack Obama pursued the exact same policies.

