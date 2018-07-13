Mickey Rourke Rips Fa**ot’ Trump over Border Enforcement

Actor Mickey Rourke ripped President Donald Trump’s policy on immigration enforcement, calling him a “faggot” responsible for “separating thousands of children from their families.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rourke described the situation at the southern border as a “big mess.”

“This is a country founded by immigrants, Chinese, Irish, Italian, Puertorican [sic], Cuban…but what’s going on now with that faggot and his administration in the White House separating thousand of children from their families, most especially very young children 5 years and younger, children which is still breastfeeding, now it’s a big mess,” the Oscar-nominated actor wrote.

“Family can’t find their children and it’s a really big mess,” Rourke continued. “It’s not right what this garbage can sitting in a White House is doing to the children and their families. Not everyone who crosses the border illegally is a killer or a drug dealer.”

The 65-year-old Expendables star went on to relate his own experiences as a Cuban growing up in Miami where he felt treated like a second-class citizen.

“I remember growing up in Miami when the Cubans first came over, they were treated like second-class citizens,” he explained. “They treated Cubans like shit. Now the Cubans own Miami and it’s a better city for it.”

“There is nothing very united about the United States,” Rourke wrote. “People don’t even like their next-door neighbor. Black and white don’t get alone [g]. Red and yellow really don’t have opinion, everyones out for themselves. United is just a word that sounds good.”

Rourke’s comments come weeks after the controversy over the Trump administration’s policy of splitting up some illegal immigrant families from their children. Trump has since ended the policy, although there have been several cases of illegal border crosser who are not actually related to the children in question and are fugitives from justice in Mexico or other Latin American countries.

This, of course, is not the first time Rourke has unloaded on Trump. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Rourke threatened to attack Trump with a baseball bat after calling him “the biggest scumbag on the planet” whose wife Melania is “one of the biggest golddiggers around.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.