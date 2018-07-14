Hollywood Celebrities Hit the Street to Protest Trump in London

Scores of celebrities joined in and celebrated the mass demonstrations against President Donald Trump during his visit to the United Kingdom.

Hollywood figures, including Aubrey Plaza, Laura Carmichael, and Chris O’Dowd joined the approximately 100,000 people who hit the streets in London marching to protest President Trump’s visit, which involved bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Theresa May and ceremonial meeting with the Queen.

Protesters wore bizarre costumes and waved obscene signs to mock Trump, in demonstrations similar to those that have taken place across the United States since he assumed office.

🍼 A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Jul 13, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

Hit him where it hurts 🏌🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Njr7nfU1vO — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, other celebrities including, Cher, Moby, Patton Oswalt, Debra Messing, Chris Evans, Mark Hamill, and Chrissy Teigen took to social media to thank and praise those who participated in the protests as an act of solidarity.

“As complicit treason-weasels in #GOP continue to demagogue our justice system for “another victory notch in Putin’s belt & another milestone in our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart”-the UK welcomes our illegitimate “President” to their country,” wrote Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill.

As complicit treason-weasels in #GOP continue to demagogue our justice system for "another victory notch in Putin's belt & another milestone in our enemies' campaign to tear America apart"-the UK welcomes our illegitimate "President"🇷🇺 to their country. pic.twitter.com/Wcn1dAismj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 12, 2018

Look at all of these paid actors. https://t.co/UpxvEUEs8T — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 13, 2018

This was but the latest fit of outrage from left-wing Hollywood figures in a week that saw celebrities protest President Trump’s border and immigration policies as well as his Supreme Court nominee.

