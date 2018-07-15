Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stuns in Finland Wearing Ice Blue Coat by Emerging American Designer

First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Helsinki, Finland with President Trump on Sunday, rocking an ice blue coat by an emerging American designer who handcrafts all her pieces in the United States.

Melania Trump was winter-meets-summer chic when she stepped off Air Force One in a military-esque ice blue wool coat by American designer Kate Brierley for her brand Isoude. The driving coat features luggage leather details, welt pockets, and 100 percent silk lining, retailing for nearly $4,000.

The Slovenian-born First Lady paired the fierce-yet-girly coat with a classic white men’s button down, Ralph Lauren brown leather leggings, turtle shell sunglasses, and a pair of brown Christian Louboutin pointed flats. The leggings retail for $998.

Mrs. Trump also carried her almost $10,000 Hermès “Birkin” bag, a staple of her White House wardrobe.

Isoude designer Kate Brierley — who crafts her garments in Fall River, Massachusettes and Newport, Rhode Island — celebrated Mrs. Trump wearing her impeccably designed coat on Instagram.

“Love our coat on her,” the brand wrote on a post of Mrs. Trump in the coat.

Mrs. Trump’s personal style adviser, Hervé Pierre commented on the post, thanking the brand for “making this happen.”

“Herve, our pleasure,” the brand wrote back. “You dress [Mrs. Trump] beautifully, and you are so kind to highlight emerging designers.”