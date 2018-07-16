Anthony Bourdain: Hillary ‘Shamelessly Discredited’ ‘Rapey’ Bill Clinton’s Accusers

In one of his last interviews, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain slammed Bill Clinton as a disgusting, groping, rapist and noted how much disdain he had for Hillary Clinton, who he said tried to destroy the women who came forward to accuse her husband of abuse.

Bourdain, who committed suicide at 61 on June 8, conducted an interview in February with journalist Maria Bustillos, who published the piece on Sunday.

With the #MeToo movement just in full swing during the time he was interviewed, Bourdain was direct and explicit about how much disdain he had for powerful men, like Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein, who abuse their positions to pressure women into sexual activity. He also slammed Hillary Clinton for destroying the women who came forward to accused her husband

“Bill Clinton, look, the bimbo eruptions — it was fucking monstrous,” Bourdain said. The late food maven went on to call the former president “a piece of shit, entitled, rapey, gropey, grabby, disgusting.”

The famed chef also pounced on Hillary Clinton because she “destroyed these women” who had come forward to accuse her husband of sexually abusing them.

“He is a very charming man, I met him, he’s fucking magnetic. As is (Hillary). When you’re in the room, you think wow, she’s really warm and nice and funny,” Bourdain said. “But the way they efficiently dismantled, destroyed, and shamelessly discredited these women for speaking their truth.”

Indeed, Hillary lost a lot of support for her attacks on women who have been victimized by men including her own husband. In fact, just prior to one of the 2016 debates with her then opponent, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump sat for a meeting with a group of Bill Clinton abusers.

Trump called together Bill Clinton alleged victims Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, and Paula Jones, and another woman, Kathy Shelton, whose rapist was defended in court by a young Hillary Clinton when she fancied herself as a lawyer.

Like Bourdain, Juanita Broaddrick slammed the Clintons for their efforts to destroy women who have been victimized.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Broaddrick said at Trump’s 2016 press conference. “Mr. Trump may have said some bad words, but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me. I don’t think there’s any comparison.”

Clinton’s other victims agree. In a 2016 interview with Breitbart News’s Aaron Klein, Clinton victim Kathleen Willey said there are so many Bill Clinton victims that “we could fill the entire audience” of the presidential debates with them.

“I have communicated with a number of them and they are still terrified of publicly sharing their experiences with the Clintons,” said Willey, who was a White House aide during the Clinton presidency.

Donald Trump called Hillary an “enabler” of Bill Clinton’s victimization of women. And many of Bill’s victims agreed with the then GOP candidate’s assessment.

“Well, she stood by her man, all right,” Paula Jones told Breitbart News in 2016. “And she allowed her husband to abuse women, to harass women, possibly other things that he did wrong to women. And she allowed it to happen. As a matter of fact, she would go out and she would try to discredit these women, including me.”

Bourdain did not limit his criticism of Hillary to her handling of the 1990s era “bimbo eruptions,” but also for dragging her feet in coming out to criticize Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, a huge Hillary campaign donor.

Bourdain called Hillary’s tepid early criticism of Weinstein “disingenuousness” and said it “appalled” him.

In the final year of his life, the CNN food show host was dating French actress Asia Argento, one of Weinstein’s earliest accusers. With that, Bourdain was asked about how his paramour had taken Hillary’s Weinstein comments.

“I will tell you that as frightening as that was at times, when I sat there with Asia, as she texted her sisters… watching the Clinton apology on Weinstein, and (Asia’s) watching this statement, there was a lot of anticipation,” Bourdain told Popula.

“People were really hoping she’d come out with a… I don’t know. Let’s just say with something different,” he continued. “I immediately tweeted my disappointment, very much shaped by what I saw around me. And I will tell you, that was really f**king frightening, the reaction to that. You know, I voted for her.”

“I was really disappointed with the statement,” Bourdain concluded. “But even by expressing that (on Twitter), the way that my comment was turned, very neatly – suddenly I wasn’t expressing disappointment in her statement; I was blaming her for Harvey Weinstein’s crimes. The way that turned very nicely was a good bit of artistry and deeply frightening to me.”

As to Weinstein, Bourdain was merciless. The chef hoped that the accused movie mogul would die from a massive stroke or get beaten to death in prison.

