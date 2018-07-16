Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is a Gucci Butterfly Beauty for Helsinki Summit

First Lady Melania Trump was a butterfly beauty for the …
@FLOTUS/AP
Helsinki, Finland

First Lady Melania Trump was a butterfly beauty for the historic summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

Mrs. Trump continued her ladylike, delicate international style for the Helsinki summit, wearing an off-the-runway, butterfly buckle notch collar coat from Gucci’s Resort 2018 collection. The coat retails for $3,700.

The mod pale yellow butterfly coat — which coordinated beautifully with Finland First Lady Jenni Haukio’s butterfly printed dress — was paired with Mrs. Trump’s favorite Manolo Blahnik suede stilettos in bright yellow.

Mrs. Trump wore a similar shade of yellow on her international trip with the president for an evening dinner in London, England, where she stunned in a J. Mendel gown reminiscent of the Disney princess “Belle” from Beauty and Beast, as Breitbart News noted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

