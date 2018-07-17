Arnold Schwarzenegger Blasts ‘Little Wet Noodle’ Trump over Putin Presser

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to lambast President Donald Trump’s joint press event with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President @realDonaldTrump, remember, America first,” the tweet reads. Above it, a 45-second video takedown of Trump’s presser alongside Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin,” Schwarzenegger says in the video, “and it was embarrassing.”

I mean, you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy. I was asking myself when you are going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie or something like that. I mean, you literally sold out at this press conference our intelligence community, our justice system, and worst of all our country. You’re the President of the United States — you shouldn’t do that.

Schwarzenegger invokes former President Ronald Reagan, saying: “What’s the matter with you? Whatever happened to the strong words, or to the strength of Ronald Reagan, when he stood there at the Berlin Wall and he said ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall?’ What happened to all that?”

Then, with a heavy sigh and a shake of his head, the former California governor ends the video.

Schwarzenegger is a vocal critic of the POTUS, with recent opinions on everything from Trump’s energy policy, to caging politicians during the immigrant furor.