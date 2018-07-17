The CW network has announced plans for a new superhero series based on DC’s Batwoman character, but featuring a lesbian lead character.

The cable network plans to introduce the new character on a crossover event across three of its superhero shows, Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

The CW has reportedly ordered the series for 2019 from Greg Berlanti, the main man behind the network’s slate of comic book-based shows. Former Vampire Diaries executive producer Caroline Dries will help write the series, according to Deadline Hollywood.

As Deadline explains:

In Batwoman, written by Dries based on the DC characters, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

The character will be based not on the more well-known Barbara Gordon Batgirl character, but upon the openly gay character of Kate Kane who debuted as Gotham City’s Jewish, lesbian superhero in 2006. Kate Kane appeared in Gotham during a period when DC had been publishing its Infinite Crisis series starting in 2005. The storyline took Batman out of Gotham for a period of time, giving the Kane character the idea to take up the bat mantle in his absence.

The CW’s superhero offerings are filled with gay characters. All of them — including Black Lightning and ensemble show Legends of Tomorrow — feature top-billed characters who are gay. But, if the show makes it to TV, Batwoman will be the first major series with a lesbian as the lead character.

In May, Arrow star Stephen Amell unveiled Batwoman’s impending crossover appearance at The CW’s upfronts presentation. And, while details are still scarce, CW president Mark Pedowitz said, “We are adding the city of Gotham into the Arrowverse. This will be another full-throttled, action-packed event.”

The network added that casting is currently underway for the lead actress to portray Batwoman in the coming crossover episodes and the series is now in development.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.