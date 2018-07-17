A gory illustration of someone slitting the throat of President Trump currently decorates the window of an art gallery in Portland, OR, with the caption “FUCK TRUMP.”

This picture taken on the street outside the One Grand Gallery has been making the rounds on Twitter.

Portland Gallery Puts Graphic Depiction of President Trump Being Beheaded on Public Display https://t.co/shdMEZSMpS pic.twitter.com/tvTbFrhzC2 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 17, 2018

Breitbart News was able to verify this is real via the gallery’s Facebook page (archived here). Also, photos of the gallery on its website reveal the windows facing the street are the same.

This means that anyone driving or walking by, including small children, will be exposed, not only to a grisly photo depicting the assassination of a sitting president, but the “FUCK TRUMP” caption.

The event surrounding this particular gallery showing opened on July 13 and is called “Fuck you Mr. President.”

In the era of Trump, this kind of wishful thinking surrounding the grisly assassination of the president is nothing new, unfortunately. As Breitbart News has documented, the same establishment media that spent a week hounding a rodeo clown for wearing an Obama mask has devolved into open apologists — if not advocates — for violence against Trump and his supporters.

Last summer, CNN’s parent company, Time-Warner, was a sponsor of a play depicting the bloody assassination of the president. CNN’s Chris Cillizza has tweeted out video of Trump in crosshairs, and in the lead up to Trump’s inauguration, CNN openly fantasized about Trump’s assassination.

If the establishment media are eagerly shattering every norm regarding the safety of the president, we should not be surprised by the appalling behavior of a local art gallery.

