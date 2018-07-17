Swimsuit Model Mara Martin Praised for Breastfeeding on the Catwalk (Video)

Swimsuit model Mara Martin is being praised for breastfeeding her baby while walking on the catwalk during the latest Sports Illustrated fashion show this week.
Martin, 30-years-old, walked the runway wearing shimmering tan two-piece swimsuit, though it was her five-month-old daughter, Aria, breastfeeding on her breast that caught the crowd’s attention.
In an Instagram post, Sports Illustrated celebrated Martin’s public display of breastfeeding her child on the runway.
“GIRL POWER,” Sports Illustrated wrote.
Social media users praised Martin’s breastfeeding runway walk.
“Truly an inspiration to all Moms!” one user wrote.
“I don’t know why this brought tears to my eyes,” another user commented.
Model Brooklyn Decker cheered on Martin’s breastfeeding runway walk as well.
Hell to the yes. 👏👏 https://t.co/PSYtLQ8wfP
— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) July 17, 2018
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton praised Martin, writing “This. Is. EVERYTHING! WATCH!”
This. Is. EVERYTHING! WATCH! https://t.co/g5bfabpQny
— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) July 16, 2018
“Mara Martin strutted her stuff down the runway, showing off not only a gold bikini — but also a beautiful baby girl she was breastfeeding!” Hilton wrote. “And the crowd went wild for Momma!”
People Magazine wrote of the runway walk: “This new mom really knows how to work the runway.”
In her own Instagram post, Martin said she has been humbled by the experience of getting to walk in the fashion show while breastfeeding her daughter.
“I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least,” Martin said. “I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!”
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🏽♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there… I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
Martin was one of 16 finalists chosen by Sports Illustrated to walk in the fashion show at Miami Swim Week.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
