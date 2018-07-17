Swimsuit Model Mara Martin Praised for Breastfeeding on the Catwalk (Video)

Swimsuit model Mara Martin is being praised for breastfeeding her baby while walking on the catwalk during the latest Sports Illustrated fashion show this week.

Martin, 30-years-old, walked the runway wearing shimmering tan two-piece swimsuit, though it was her five-month-old daughter, Aria, breastfeeding on her breast that caught the crowd’s attention.

In an Instagram post, Sports Illustrated celebrated Martin’s public display of breastfeeding her child on the runway.

“GIRL POWER,” Sports Illustrated wrote.

Social media users praised Martin’s breastfeeding runway walk.

“Truly an inspiration to all Moms!” one user wrote.

“I don’t know why this brought tears to my eyes,” another user commented.

Model Brooklyn Decker cheered on Martin’s breastfeeding runway walk as well.

Hell to the yes. 👏👏 https://t.co/PSYtLQ8wfP — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) July 17, 2018

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton praised Martin, writing “This. Is. EVERYTHING! WATCH!”

“Mara Martin strutted her stuff down the runway, showing off not only a gold bikini — but also a beautiful baby girl she was breastfeeding!” Hilton wrote. “And the crowd went wild for Momma!”

People Magazine wrote of the runway walk: “This new mom really knows how to work the runway.”

In her own Instagram post, Martin said she has been humbled by the experience of getting to walk in the fashion show while breastfeeding her daughter.

“I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least,” Martin said. “I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!”

Martin was one of 16 finalists chosen by Sports Illustrated to walk in the fashion show at Miami Swim Week.

