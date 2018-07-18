Actor Christian Slater says President Donald Trump is an “asshole” for the summit he held in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The actor, currently co-starring in The Wife with Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce, was in Washington D.C. for the premiere of the film when the stringer cameras for TMZ caught up with him at the airport.

Slater was asked what he thought of the $302,124.62 of tax dollars spent to host the Helsinki press conference to which the actor was dour, to say the least.

The TMZ stringer noted that Trump went to Russia to which Slater sarcastically replied, “Did he?”

Slater was then asked what he thought of the price tag for the meeting. “What do you want me to say,” Slater replied adding, “It’s proof that you don’t need a drink to be an asshole.”

Slater has had a long history of addiction problems of his own. The Mr. Robot star also spent 59 days in prison in 1998 after being convicted of assaulting his girlfriend in a tequila and cocaine-fueled assault.

Slater, of course is but the latest Hollywood star to slam President Trump over Monday’s press conference in Helsinki, Finland.

The Wife opens nationwide on August 24.

