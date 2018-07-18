Dennis Rodman Wants to Introduce Kanye West to Kim Jong-un

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he wants to introduce rapper Kanye West to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un during his next international trip in September.

Rodman claimed that he decided to offer the opportunity to the Grammy-winner after West tweeted that Rodman was one of his “biggest inspirations.”

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Thank to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought pic.twitter.com/WQLKCG7tXM — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 10, 2018

“You know, I don’t do Instagram and stuff like that. My kids do it. I just know my agent called me and said, ‘Dennis, Kanye West gave you a good shout out’ I said, ‘OK, great,'” Rodman told Us Weekly. “I think he’s a big Chicago Bulls fan. I think that he respects me as far as understanding my views. And Kanye, he’s doing amazing work around the world so I respect him too.”

“Matter of fact, I’m going to invite him next time I go to North Korea. If the door’s open in September, I will invite Kanye West with me to go to North Korea with me,” Rodman added.

Dennis Rodman also insisted that his friendship with the North Korean leader is built on trust and respect.

“We respect each other, and I think the most important part about that when he saw respect in me when I did that thing, the basketball game on his birthday,” Rodman claimed. “That’s when [Kim] said, ‘Dennis, whatever you want. No one’s ever done this for me and my family. No one’s ever sit there and kept their word.’ And I tell people, it’s all about trust with them. Trust.”

