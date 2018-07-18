Natalie Portman Equates Consuming Meat to Nazi-Era Atrocities

Actress Natalie Portman compared consuming meat to crimes committed during the Holocaust in a video paying tribute to famed writer and animal welfare rights activist Isaac Bashevis Singer, released Monday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Highlighting a passage from Singer’s famed autobiographical novel Shosha, Portman says in the controversial video,“We do to God’s creatures what the Nazis did to us.”

“Nowadays, many of us speak up for animals, but it wasn’t always like this,” the actress adds. “Decades ago, one man articulated the plight of animals so boldly that the modern world couldn’t ignore him.”

Times of Israel writes:

In 2009, a German court banned PETA from comparing meat eating to the Nazi slaughter of Jews, and forbade it to use photos of concentration camp inmates and other images of the Nazi genocide alongside photos of abused animals in a campaign it called Holocaust on your Plate.