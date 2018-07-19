Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Homage to Classic American, Calvin Klein Style

First Lady Melania Trump has become known for her devotion to European high fashion, bringing haute couture looks from Chanel to Dolce & Gabbana to the White House.

In many ways, Mrs. Trump’s fashion heart is still in Paris, France and Milan, Italy. But, as of late, she’s channeled the classic American sportswear aesthetic that has launched brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and most notably, Calvin Klein.

That minimal, sporty-yet-elegant look is a twist for a First Lady who has long preferred the extravagance of custom-made, hand-stitched luxurious garments like her famous blossoming flower power coat that she wore last year in Sicily, Italy.

For those who have adored Mrs. Trump’s Parisian runway style (like myself), there is no need to be alarmed because the Euro-centric luxury is still very much a part of the Slovenian-born former model’s wardrobe. It’s just that this summer, Mrs. Trump has decided to dress like she’s on the runway for Raf Simons’ latest Calvin Klein collection. (Gasp! It’s to die for!)

Most recently, Mrs. Trump took that 1990’s, minimal approach overseas, wearing the “It” dress from the Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection during her visit with NATO spouses, as Breitbart News noted. On her feet, Mrs. Trump kept it classic in a pair of white Christian Louboutin stilettos.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Trump showed her patriotism in a navy skirt suit by Michael Kors, a white top, a thin white belt, matching crocodile navy Manolo Blahnik stilettos and a pair of thick, black sunglasses.

Mrs. Trump and President Trump paid their respects at Joint Base Andrews U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Nole Edward Remagen — who suffered from a stroke in Scotland — and his family.

On Thursday, Mrs. Trump continued her Calvin Klein-esque fashion streek, wearing a checkered double-breasted, wide-shouldered suit to meet with schoolchildren, pairing the striking menswear staple with a modern black top.

Mrs. Trump wore a similar Calvin Klein suit last year when she visited leaders of the world alongside her husband, as Breitbart News noted. There’s always something so subtly sexy about a fierce woman in an androgynous suit.

In her most casual look as of late, Mrs. Trump stayed true to her current love for navy blues and whites, rocking a pair of JBrand Jeans, matching navy flats, and a matching navy blue Hermès “Birkin” bag. The ensemble is so reminiscent of those old Brooke Shields Calvin Klein ads.

“You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Shields asks in the 1981 commercial. “Nothing.”

A classic white men’s button down, a pair of blue jeans, and luscious hair blowing in the wind. Is there any look that is more American than this?

