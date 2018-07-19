‘Our Democracy’s At Stake’: Jane Fonda, Rashida Jones Push Far-Left Voter Turnout Campaign

Actresses including Jane Fonda, Rashida Jones, and Lily Tomlin are participating in a mass voter drive for November’s midterm elections.

Around two dozen left-wing activist groups, including Indivisible, MoveOn, Latino Victory, the Democratic Attorneys General Association and Organizing for Action are behind the voter turn out coalition known as The Last Weekend. The coalition aims to create a volunteer force that will dedicate over one million hours to driving out voters in November’s midterm elections.

“Don’t just vote this year. Volunteer,” Rashida Jones says in a promotional video alongside actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, both of whom star in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. “Voter turnout during the midterms is historically terrible, with nearly half the voters compared with presidential elections.”

“Do you care about gun control? Women’s health? Income inequality?” Fonda adds during the video.

One of the coalition’s organizers, Ethan Todras-Whitehill, described the push as the “next step in the resistance” as America’s anti-Trump activists step up their campaigning against his administration.

“In an election this consequential, it’s just not enough to vote this year,” Todras-Whitehill said of the campaign. “For all the people who are upset about Donald Trump and what the Republicans are doing, voting is essential, it’s necessary, but it’s not sufficient.”

The coalition is currently asking people to volunteer online alongside the following plea:

We’ve marched. We’ve rallied. Now we’re ready to give it everything we’ve got, on the last weekend before the midterm elections. Study after study shows that the most effective way to get people to vote is by having conversations with them in the four days before Election Day (Saturday, November 3rd–Tuesday, November 6th). Each of us has the power to make a big difference in a key race by talking to voters. Don’t just vote this year—volunteer! Will you be there when it matters?

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee is also launching its own major campaign efforts to boost Republican majorities in both houses. For example, the super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund aligned with House Republicans last year launched a widespread voter outreach that aims to persuade 10 million voters across crucial swing districts.

According to the RealClearPolitics generic congressional polling, Democrats have a 7.7 point lead over their Republican counterparts, leaving many on the left hopeful of a “blue wave” come November’s elections.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.