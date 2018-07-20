Chance the Rapper Demands Rahm Emanuel’s Resignation over Police Shootings

Chance The Rapper demanded Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s resignation over the shooting of citizens by police as part of an announcement of his purchase of a Chicago news website.

The rap artist, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, purchased the Chicago-centric news website Chicagoist.com, a site that had recently been shuttered after its owners deemed it unprofitable, Fox News reported.

Being a rapper, the artist announced his acquisition of the site in a rap song, but his elation over the new project was leavened by spite against the Windy City’s mayor and former Barack Obama chief of staff.

In the song, the rapper insisted that he would “run you racist bitches out of business” and would force Emanuel to resign as mayor.

“And Rahm, you done, I’m expectin’ resignation … an open investigation on all of these paid vacations for murderers,” he said in the tune seeming to refer to the recent spate of police-involved shootings.

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events, and entertainment… I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content,” Chance said later in a statement.

Chance The rapper has dabbled in Chicago politics for the last few years making news by donating large sums of money to the failing Chicago school system.

Chance The Rapper has also indulged a series of other political comments. In March he tweeted out another accusation against police demanding to know if “gun control include the police.” Also, Chance has been a big detractor of Illinois’ Republican governor Bruce Rauner and he was also a big supporter of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Despite that, he raised eyebrows in April by tweeting that black people “don’t have to be Democrats,” and later insisted that Democrats have done nothing to help black neighborhoods and schools in Chicago.

