Disney Director James Gunn Blogs About Orgasming to ‘100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves’

An old blog post published by Disney director James Gunn shows the Marvel filmmaker writing about orgasming to a video that purported to show of “100 pubescent girls” who “touch themselves.”

In the since-deleted 2010 blog post titled “Video: 100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director wrote, “Huston Huddleston posted this video on my Facebook page with the note ‘I thought you’d appreciate this.’ My response: ‘Appreciate it?!! I just came all over my own face!!'”

Breitbart News was not able to confirm what was in the video as it was not available in archive versions of the blog post.

It appears that the Huston Huddleston whom Gunn says sent him the “video” is registered sex offender Huston Huddleston, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possessing child pornography.

Commenters posting about the video Gunn was sent said:

“The cancer victim at 0:33 killed my boner for me unfortunately.” “[T]his video probably serviced a lot of child molesters for two minutes.” “Why do I think that this is the final straw that gets me drop-kicked straight into hell?”

Twitter users also recently discovered several other posts from Gunn, including a post about a monkey that “jerked off” on a child, high-school kids masturbating “in front of the others to show how fun it is,” his alleged experience of doing a “reading with a convicted pedophile,” and how he wants to make a “Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending – the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob.”

Following complaints, James Gunn released a statement claiming the comments were “jokes” that were supposed to be “outrageous and taboo.”

“Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor,” he claimed. “It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”

“In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies,” he continued, adding, “For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it.”

“Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore,” James Gunn concluded. “I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all.”