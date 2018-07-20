Disney Fires ‘Guardians’ Director James Gunn Over Disturbing Pedophilia Tweets

James Gunn, the powerhouse writer/director behind Marvel’s lucrative Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, was fired by the Walt Disney company Friday.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement.

Disney owns Marvel, which means Gunn will not only not be writing or directing Guardians of the Galaxy 3, he is out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe period.

According the Hollywood Reporter, a far-left entertainment site, the now-disgraced Gunn had already begun writing the Guardians 3 script. Shooting was scheduled to begin this fall in Atlanta.

While the establishment media and entertainment media all but ignored the story (probably hoping they could save the Trump-hating Gunn), Twitter sleuths online, the Daily Caller, and (to its credit) TheWrap, all dug up and covered explosive tweets written by Gunn over the past decade — tweets that “joked” about committing child rape, along with disparaging jokes about Mexicans, AIDS, the Holocaust, and rape in general.

One of the more disturbing finds was Gunn bragging about a movie titled 100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves that he apparently embedded on his personal website. In an apparent panic, Gunn took his website down Thursday night, but the Wayback Machine reveals that he received the video from a man who was later convicted of pedophilia. In the most vulgar way imaginable, Gunn bragged that the movie gave him an orgasm.

Gunn is a huge loss to the Marvel machine. He had just earned an executive producer credit on Avengers: Infinity War, and was seen as integral to Marvel’s expanding universe, even beyond Guardians.

Gunn was also famous for his Twitter account, which enjoys over a half-million followers. Using this verified account (which vanished for a time on Friday, but is back up now), the far-left Gunn loved to signal his own virtue, regularly blasted President Trump, and Trump supporters.

Gunn issued an apology for his disturbing Tweets Thursday night, but that apology did not and could not explain everything away, especially his sexual fascination with a movie titled 100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves and his association with a convicted pedophile.

