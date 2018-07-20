Hollywood Unhinged: Tweets of the Day

Some of Hollywood’s most prominent and politically vocal stars spend their day dishing out one vacuous tweet after another. Here’s a small sample of some the most unhinged celebrity screeds.

Barbara Streisand accused Congressional Republicans of launching an “assault on our democracy.”

The Republicans voted yesterday to prevent extra funding to make our voting systems more secure. This is a shocking assault on our democracy. https://t.co/rolBNkxd7C via @motherboard — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 20, 2018

Noted social theorist Chelsea Handler took on multiple topics.

Things I’ve learned so far this Friday: Michael Cohen has a tape of Trump talking about paying off his affairs, Roseanne is still racist, and Whoopi Goldberg deserves another Oscar for saying “fuck you” to Jeanine Pirro. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 20, 2018

Judd Apatow says News Corp. bosses the Murdochs are selling their souls over Fox News’ coverage.

The Murdochs are being paid off for spreading propaganda. It pays well! Spreading lies for corporate interests is a great job if you don’t mind selling your soul and damaging our country. https://t.co/HEyO8LQmLb — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 20, 2018

Kathy Griffin is not at all obsessed with President Trump.

All these people are leaving Twitter or taking a break from it…meanwhile I’m doubling down. Fuck Trump! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 20, 2018

Rob Delaney of Catastrophe and Deadpool 2 fame focused on Secretary of Education with a polite message.

Fuck you every senator (and Mike Pence) who voted to confirm Betsy Prince DeVos. https://t.co/4sqGC2eLQs https://t.co/iuula7OXgB — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 20, 2018

John Fugelsang used his Friday to go after “fake Christians.”

Congrats to Michael Cohen for finally realizing that when DT says “loyalty” he actually means “obedience.” Your move, fake Christians. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 20, 2018

Meanwhile, many of the days most absurd tweets centered around Michael Cohen turning against President Donald Trump.

go mikey go – take down that asswipe – save AMERICA and yourself – cut a deal – give him up #citizenCOHEN pic.twitter.com/58YKucBlM1 — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 20, 2018

BREAKING NEWS FROM UPSIDE-DOWN WORLD! Best part? Rudy ("The Reality Is") Giuliani calling it "powerful exculpatory evidence" #MelaniaBegsToDiffer ὢ https://t.co/PTtIg4PB6x — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 20, 2018

When Comey said, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," I doubt he was thinking about tapes Cohen made of Trump talking about paying off porn stars. But with this White House, any kind of tapes might exist. Literally any. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 20, 2018

HBO’s Westworld star Jefferey Wright tweeted at Trump directly with a thoughtful question.

What’s the penalty for conspiracy against the United States, money-laundering & short eyes? Stuff like that? https://t.co/eP7INrBsnY — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 20, 2018

John Legend chimed in with a new nickname for the president.

Mr. Putin's Pet wants to change the subject. https://t.co/muUtQP4lI1 — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 20, 2018

Actor John Leguizamo is “tired of President Trump the way you’d be tired of cancer.” Okay.

I'm tired of President Trump the way you'd be tired of cancer. His very existence is killing me. Wait, tweets are supposed to be depressing, right? — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 20, 2018

Conan O’Brien late-night show sidekick Andy Richter has some sound advice for law-abiding gun owners.

Concealed carry is insanity. Leave your guns at home. https://t.co/hPUqXXd2Bc — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 20, 2018

Actress Mira Sorvino cheered on CNN blowhard Chris Cuomo for saying Trump hates America.

Preach!!! @CuomoPrimeTime tells it like it is, lionizing one of the things that really makes America great: our free press, and reveals Trump for what he is: a dangerous hater. #EnemyOfThePeople @CNNPolitics https://t.co/pZsXCrQpn0 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 20, 2018

Elsewhere, DJ Moby shared a message from the Deep State.

Such strange, dark times, when multiple former employees and directors of intelligence agencies are straight up saying that @realdonaldtrump is guilty of treason. @gop @housegop @senategop @foxnews pic.twitter.com/vMr6qjaWiJ — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) July 20, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson