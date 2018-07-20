Netflix Host Michelle Wolf Likens ICE to Murderous Terrorists

Netflix host Michelle Wolf is again aiming for outrage by starring as Department Of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in a spoofed recruitment video for ICE that satirically turns the immigration department into the mass murdering terror group ISIS.

Wolf, fresh from attacking White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders at this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, not-so-subtlety satirized the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by criticizing it as an extremist group.

“Are you worried about your country? Do you feel like your land is being invaded by foreign intruders? Is your way of life under attack and are you ready to do something?” a voiceover intones as the bit begins.

The two-minute skit continues as the characters repeatedly say ICE and the word “is” together as if they are slyly saying ISIS, the name of the brutal Islamist terror network.

The hate rolls on, Deadline noted:

One agent says: “I wanted to join the regular police, but they wouldn’t take someone who was already under arrest.” Adds another, “Animal control said nope.” Interjects Wolf/Nielsen: “And we love that! Join us today and you too can tell your ‘ICE IS’ story.” ICE IS waging a war for everything that is holy in this country, boasts one recruit, adding, “I guess you could call it a Holy War.” “ICE IS guaranteeing my ticket to heaven,” adds another, parroting an ISIS pitch.

“Take it from me; no organization is better than ICE IS,” Wolf’s Nielsen says.

The skit comes on the heels of liberals insisting that President Donald Trump is anti-American for criticizing federal police and intelligence agencies — but also comes as a growing number of Democrats are calling for the dismantling of the immigration department and for implementing an end to immigration laws thereby creating an open border.

Wolf recently caused controversy last week singing “God Bless Abortion” in an Independence Day musical bit on her Netflix comedy show.

