Roseanne Barr Announces Plans to Launch Talk Show

Roseanne Barr may have lost her ABC sitcom but she has no interest in remaining on the sidelines.

The actress and comedienne has spent the last week filming interviews and producing content for a new show, and she insists that her “I thought the bitch was white” rant on Valerie Jarret, is just a sample of what viewers can expect.

TMZ reports,

Barr’s been holed up in her son Jake Pentland’s Full Moon & High Tide studio all week shooting interviews with friends and family members. Jake tells us guests include himself, Barr’s boyfriend, former “Roseanne” crew member Allan Stephan and her former campaign manager Thomas Muhammad — who is black and Muslim.

Barr’s son Jake, says that his mom will use a YouTube channel to showcase her content. In this setting, Jake says that people will get the unvarnished version of Roseanne that fans really want to see.

As TMZ reports, “As for that bombastic clip of Roseanne revisiting her Valerie Jarrett tweet — Jake tells us that was 100% genuine and the result of a lot of hours spent in the studio.”

Roseanne Barr had initially blamed Ambien for her ill-advised tweet calling former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett the product of a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

There is no name or release date for the show yet, according to TMZ.

