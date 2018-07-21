Actor Michael Ian Black’s Tweets About Child Molestation Resurface

A series of old tweets by actor-comedian Michael Ian Black about child molestation are raising eyebrows after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was fired Friday from Disney for similar jokes making light of pedophilia.

Black’s controversial tweets are filled with sexual innuendos about children, including so-called jokes about having sleepovers with young girls and having “quick” intercourse with a baby.

Below is a sample of the actor’s tweets between 2009 and 2014:

“Went to my kids’ elementary school Halloween parade. Disappointingly few “slutty girl” costumes.”

“My day so far: Mini Wheats, writing, quick baby fuck, more writing, picked up kids from school.”

“I don’t like watching “iCarly” with my daughter because there is nobody on that show I want to molest.”

“Idea: sell little containers of jizz as “boy caviar.””

“What’s Latin for “bring me some boys”?”

“Some lady just changed her baby boy’s diaper right in front if everybody at the gate. Unimpressive penis.”

“Hosting a bunch of eleven-year-old girls for a sleepover tonight. Terrified their parents will find out,” Michael Ian Black wrote.

Responding to calls to defend him in light of the tweets resurfacing, Black replied, “Thanks but I don’t need it,” adding, “There’s nothing to defend.”

The 46-year-old, one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, is the co-author of Naked, a children’s book about a young boy adverse to wear clothes. Michael Ian Black’s forthcoming book aimed at “rethinking masculinity,” is entitled “A Better Man,” and is scheduled for release in fall 2019. Black’s tweets resurfaced amid the fallout of Gunn’s tweets about pedophilia written between 2008 and 2011.

“Expendables is so manly I fucked the shit out of the pussy boy next to me,” Gunn wrote in one of his tweets. “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!’” the fired Disney director wrote in another.

In 2011, Gunn tweeted: “I’m doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending — the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob.”

After Gunn’s old tweets went viral, Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn announced the director was terminated from the entertainment giant. “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Horn said in a statement.

Gunn on Friday apologized for the controversial tweets after his firing and said he takes full responsibility for them.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time,” said Gunn. “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then.”