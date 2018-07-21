Nolte: Fired ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Has Bigger Problems than ‘Old Tweets’

Watching the establishment media rush to the defense of disgraced Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, is a disgusting and amoral wonder to behold.

After most of the establishment media spent nearly 24 hours all but ignoring the biggest story in the entertainment world since the detonation of #MeToo, it was only after the Walt Disney Company fired Gunn on Friday afternoon that the media bothered to report a bombshell they hoped their non-reporting would keep from exploding.

Even so, the reporting is not accurate. It is partisan and dishonest spin. Gunn’s unbelievably sleazy and disturbing history of fantasizing about and belittling child rape has been spun into an unjust firing because mean ole’ conservatives and “white supremacists” dug up a bunch of “old” and merely “offensive tweets” that merely contained “tasteless” jokes.

Because if you hate President Donald Trump, the American media will literally let you get away with anything.

Why don’t we begin by accepting this false “old tweets” premise, which I will dismantle afterwards…

As I have expressed countless times, nothing would make me happier than to live in a world where dumb jokes, stupid comments, tasteless humor, moments of weakness, and legitimate mistakes, both big and small, could be forgiven for those expressing true remorse. I believe in second chances, most especially for myself, and despise our current culture that allows social media mobs to dismantle lives and careers over bad words.

But guess who disagrees with me?

That would be James Gunn himself, who called for Roseanne Barr to be fired over a single terrible tweet.

He has since deleted the tweet (Gee, I wonder why?), but on May 29, Gunn wrote, “I wish some of these so-called defenders of liberty would start to understand what freedom of speech is AND isn’t. Roseanne is allowed to say whatever she wants. It doesn’t mean @ABCNetwork needs to continue funding her TV show if her words are considered abhorrent.”

And…

On March 29, and only because she called someone a “whiner,” Gunn publicly called for the destruction of Laura Ingraham’s career via a boycott.

“I hope @hulu stops advertising … on the Laura Ingraham show, so I can watch it. Online bullying & shaming of teenagers should not be supported by Hulu. Let them know,” he tweeted to his half-million followers.

I’m really looking forward to season two of Handmaid’s Tale so I hope @hulu stops advertising on the Aunt Lydia show – uh, I mean, on the Laura Ingraham show, so I can watch it. Online bullying & shaming of teenagers should not be supported by Hulu. Let them know. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 29, 2018

Gunn might have stopped joking about raping children, stopped joking about ass-raping his friends, about Mexicans, the Holocaust, AIDS, and how kiddie porn gives him an orgasm, but he only set aside those words in order to use the new words that built the petard he just hoisted himself on.

Gunn built, energized, authorized, and whipped up the mob mentality that just dismantled what was, a mere 24 hours ago, one of the most promising careers in Hollywood.

Yes, in a perfect world, both Roseanne and Gunn would still have their jobs, because both have expressed remorse and apologized; because in a perfect world people forgive stupidity, crassness, and worse. We forgive because we remember we will make mistakes of our own. Most of all, we forgive because we are Americans and Americans are supposed to defend the very worst of words because that is how we keep our own words safe.

But we do not live in that world because fascist, power-hungry, powerful, partisan, scalp-hunting monsters like James Gunn tore it all down.

Which means that in the rabidly unforgiving world built by Gunn and his SJW neo-fascist confederates, Disney (which owns ABC Television) was justified in the firing of Roseanne Barr (and I said so at the time). So too was Disney (which owns Marvel) justified in firing of Gunn. His vile and unfunny “jokes” might be six or seven years old, but what was Disney supposed to do, keep a man on staff who in his forties fired off countless tweets over a number of years bragging about his child rape conquests?

Moving on…

We will now exit the media’s fake news premise and re-enter the real world, a world where facts matter, and there is one fact no one in the far-left entertainment media dare report…

Of course I am talking about that video titled 100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves, which, according to the Wayback Machine, Gunn hosted on his own personal website, a website he took down in an apparent panic Thursday night.

Gunn published the video in September of 2010 with this comment:

Huston Huddleston posted this video on my Facebook page with the note “I thought you’d appreciate this.” My response: “Appreciate it?!! I just came all over my own face!!”

Now, according to some online sleuths, the video is not illegal child porn, but this video of pubescent girls singing Divinyls’ ode to masturbation, I Touch Myself, which is creepy enough to have earned comments such as this on Gunn’s site:

“The cancer victim at 0:33 killed my boner for me unfortunately.” “[T]his video probably serviced a lot of child molesters for two minutes.” “Why do I think that this is the final straw that gets me drop-kicked straight into hell?”

Maybe it is all a joke. It probably is. Maybe Gunn’s orgasm over the video is a joke. It probably is. But here is what is not a joke… Huston Huddleston, Gunn’s Facebook pal who alerted him to the video.

Huston Huddleston appears to be the same Huston Huddleston who later pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, who is now a registered sex offender.

Taken in the best possible context, all a joke and the wrong Huston Huddleston, this is still beyond bad words. Just as calling for violence is an act, so too is publishing and sexualizing a video of pubescent girls as whacking material, so too is making light of and by extension normalizing the idea of masturbating to a video of pubescent girls singing suggestive lyrics about touching themselves.

And so, before Gunn gets his second chance, questions about his relationship with Huddleston must be cleared up.

Maybe it is a different Huston Huddleston. That would be good to know.

But if it is the same guy, and Gunn is swapping and promoting a video of underage girls and “joking” about masturbating to them, there are questions in need of answers.

