Pop Star Jason Mraz Explains His ‘Two Spirit’ Sexuality

Pop star Jason Mraz published a poem in Billboard in honor of Pride Month, ending it with “I am bi your side,” and now describes how the lyric represents his “two spirit” sexuality.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it was going to be so telling,” Mraz told Billboard. “But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife.”

He and his wife had a discussion about it, and Mraz said that she really cleared things up.

“It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me,” Mraz continued. “She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

The pop music star, who famously penned the widely popular 2005 hit song “I’m Yours,” married Christina Carano in an outdoor ceremony in October 2015. And she has always been a big fan of the man behind the music. “He’s the most loving, generous, and most hardworking man I know,” she said at the time.

These days, Mraz lives with his wife on their organic avocado farm, and has turned over the vitriolic tone of his “teenage rebellion songs” inspired by President Donald Trump’s election to focus on the tone of hope and optimism that first brought him fame. Still, he looks forward to the day that even that chapter has passed.

“I dream of a life where I don’t have to put out any more records if I don’t want to,” Mraz concluded. “I’ve loved it, I’m stoked I’m still doing this, but when it’s done, I will be on that tractor.”

Mraz, if you recall, was one of many Hollywood celebrities in 2013 to help lead an initiative urging President Barack Obama “to phase out fossil fuels and lead America, and the world, in a clean energy revolution.”