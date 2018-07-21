Ted Cruz: If James Gunn’s Child Rape Tweets Are True, ‘He Needs to Be Prosecuted’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has called for the prosecution of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn should there be evidence of any intent behind his recently unearthed Twitter fantasies about child rape and sexual assault.

“Wow. These #JamesGunn tweets are just horrible,” Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter. “Child rape is no laughing matter. As Texas SG, I handled far too many child sexual assaults. Truly evil. I’m glad Disney fired him, but if these tweets are true, he needs to be prosecuted.”

On Thursday, The Daily Caller unearthed several of tweets from the Disney director where he made dozens of offensive “jokes” about child rape, homosexuals, the Holocaust, 9/11, AIDS, and Mexicans.

Amid a barrage of criticism, Gunn released a statement claiming the comments were merely jokes that were “outrageous and taboo.”

“Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor,” he claimed.

“It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger,” he continued. “My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”

However, Disney fired Gunn from his role as director in the billion-dollar Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Marvel franchise sequel. Gunn had recently claimed he finished the script to the Chris Pratt-starring superhero film.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement Friday.

