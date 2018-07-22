EXCLUSIVE – Jackie Mason: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘to the Left’ of Putin

NEW YORK — Legendary comic Jackie Mason panned Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “ignorant” over her anti-Israel comments and “to the left” of Russian President Vladimir Putin because of her domestic platform.

Ocasio-Cortez last month sent political shockwaves across the nation when she won the Democratic party primary for New York’s 14th Congressional district against veteran Congressman Joe Crowley.

“Calling her to the left doesn’t even tell her story,” jested Mason. “She makes Putin look like he is on the right. She’s to the left of Putin.”

Mason was speaking in a pre-taped interview scheduled to air on this reporter’s Sunday night talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

The comic, a staunch supporter of Israel, sounded off about Ocasio-Cortez’s unsubstantiated allegation during a recent interview about the “occupation of Palestine” before conceding that she is “not the expert on geopolitics on this issue” when challenged by the host to explain herself.

Ocasio-Cortez graduated from Boston University with a degree in economics and international relations, according to her Facebook page.

“She studied international relations but not in a university,” exclaimed Mason. “She must have studied that in her kitchen because she knows as much about international relations as I know about skiing.”

“To call Israel an occupier makes you not only ignorant but a nutcase. How am I occupying my own house?” he added.

As a member of the DSA, the platform for Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign reads like a socialist wish list:

Medicare For All

Housing As a Human Right

A Federal Jobs Guarantee

Gun Control / Assault Weapons Ban

Immigration Justice / Abolish ICE

Mobilizing Against Climate Change

Clean Campaign Finance

Curb Wall Street Gambling: Restore Glass Steagall

The expansion of Medicare into a universal healthcare system

Infiltrating Congress

