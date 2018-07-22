‘Family Guy’ to Mock Trump and ‘Fake News’ in Upcoming Season

Family Guy will mock President Donald Trump and play on the issue of “fake news” in its upcoming season, the show’s writers have confirmed.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Saturday that in the upcoming episode, the show’s patriarch Peter Griffin will become the White House communications director after selling himself to Trump as an expert on fake news.

After the Griffin family moves to Washington D.C., Peter’s daughter Meg has an “unpleasant encounter” with Trump, leading to a breakdown in relations followed by an “epic battle” between the two men.

“Although this episode was written almost a year ago, fortunately Trump has done nothing since then to embarrass himself or our nation,” Family Guy co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin said in a statement.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the long-running comedy series has touched on the theme of facts and fake news. In 2017, the show’s Emmy Awards mailer saw Peter Griffin dressed as White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway.

The mailer was accompanied with the tagline: “Alternative fact: we are the smartest comedy on Television,” a reference to comments Conway made about the disputed size of Trump’s presidential inauguration crowd.

Meanwhile, the show’s creator Seth MacFarlane has come out hard against Trump’s political agenda. In January, he publicly ripped Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“The Trump legacy. Take a good hard goddamn look,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you find it acceptable for a Big Mac-chomping reality TV personality to rip a family apart for political gain, you’re seriously fucked in the head.”

