Former Acting ICE Director Slams Michelle Wolf’s ‘Repulsive’ ICE-ISIS Video

Former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan slammed Netflix host Michelle Wolf in a Saturday interview, calling her video mocking the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency as “the most repulsive thing” he has seen in 34 years.

“It’s the most repulsive thing I’ve seen in my 34 years. I heard you say earlier that ‘I’m angry.’ You’re damn right I’m angry because that’s repulsive and I should be outraged by that comment,” Homan told Cavuto Live Saturday morning.

Wolf’s video mocked ICE as an extremist group on par with the Islamic State (ISIS), depicting ICE agents as terrorist thugs. At one point during the two-minute skit, Wolf dressed up as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and stood in between two masked ICE agents holding two black flags.

“Let me tell you, the joint terrorism task force. We are an agency that supports a joint terrorism task force with the FBI; we have the most participants of any federal agency, we investigate terrorism organizations,” Homan added.

Homan, disgusted with how Wolf mocked the federal immigration agency, said that unlike ISIS, ICE is working hard to fight against drug traffickers and child predators.

“Yeah, ISIS who cut their heads off people. It’s just ridiculous. We’ve saved over several thousand children from drug traffickers. We have arrested from child predators, we’ve arrested over 2,000 child predators that have trafficking and children for sexual exploitation and pornography,” Homan stated.

Despite the multiple calls from left-wing celebrities and politicians to abolish the federal immigration agency over its separation of family units, the agency has taken steps to ensure separated families are reunited at the border.

The agency said in June that it is working to ensure migrant children housed in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stay in touch with their parents throughout their detention and removal proceedings.

DHS also noted that it would also work with HHS to reunite migrant children with their parents before they are deported.

The agency also announced that it “implemented an identification mechanism” to track families throughout their detention and removal proceedings. Currently, the agency has an online database of every adult in ICE custody.