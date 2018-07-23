Bill and Hillary Clinton Dined with Harvey Weinstein Weeks After Election Defeat

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was photographed dining with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein weeks after her election defeat to Donald Trump.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show both Bill and Hillary Clinton dining with Weinstein, his ex-wife Georgina Chapman, and lawyer David Boies at Rao’s in Harlem, New York, five weeks after the election.

According to the Mail, Clinton and Weinstein discussed creating a TV documentary about her failed campaign before the dozens of sexual assault allegations were publicly lodged against him.

Prior to the allegations, Weinstein had been a longtime Clinton and Democratic party donor, giving over $250,000 to the Clinton Foundation and even $10,000 toward Bill Clinton’s legal fees during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Hillary Clinton had dinner with Harvey Weinstein after election loss https://t.co/toqXbKUgkH @mcn24H_Eng pic.twitter.com/B4UNxc9RzJ — MCN News (@mcn24H_Eng) July 23, 2018

Five days after the initial allegations against Weinstein were revealed, Clinton released a statement condemning Weinstein’s behavior. However, actress Lena Dunham later revealed that she had warned the Clinton campaign against Weinstein’s alleged behavior.

“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham wrote in an email to the campaign’s deputy communications director. “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” Clinton said in her own statement. “The behavior described by the women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Earlier this month Harvey Weinstein, indicted on multiple sex crime charges, pleaded not guilty to predatory sexual assault.

