Boycotts, Protests Await Trevor Noah in Australia After Aboriginal ‘Joke’ Resurfaces

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is facing a backlash in Australia after footage of the South African comedian making an offensive joke about Aboriginal women resurfaced.

A clip from the 2013 stand-up special It’s My Culture shows him delivering a routine which centered around the physical appearance of Australian Aboriginal women. It ends with him mimicking the sound of a didgeridoo while pretending to administer oral sex.

“All women of every race can be beautiful,” his joke began. “And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I’ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine.’

“Yeah, but you know what you say? You say ‘yet’, that’s what you say; ‘yet’. Because you haven’t seen all of them, right?,” Trevor Noah continued.

“Plus it’s not always about looks, maybe Aborigine women do special things, maybe they’ll just like, jump on top of you,” he concluded, before making the didgeridoo noise while pretending to give a blowjob.

The video has now been removed from YouTube.

Noah has been condemned by several indigenous Australians for the routine. They have also called for a boycott of his upcoming Australian tour, built on the launch of the hashtag #boycotttrevornoahinoz

I am so disgusted and appalled by the comments by @Trevornoah and his attempted humour that denigrates Aboriginal women I hope Australians boycott his shows in #Brisbane #Sydney #Melbourne #Perth #Australia That kind of ‘humour’ is not funny and does damage! #racismitstopswithme https://t.co/yplwK2CtI7 — Dr Anita Heiss (@AnitaHeiss) July 22, 2018

Shame on you, @Trevornoah!! How dare you call the women of our families, our communities and me such words. Don’t make us the butt of your joke for some cheap laughs. An official apology is in order before you even step on our land. #BecauseofHerWeCan #boycotttrevornoahinoz — Medika (@Deeks101) July 22, 2018

Racist idiot and part time comedian @Trevornoah is coming to Australia in August….. Don’t Go to his shows! If you boycott white people who promote racism you damn sure should be backing it up by boycotting black people who do the same, attacking Aboriginal women is sick! — Martin Hodgson (@MartinGHodgson) July 22, 2018

The furor Down Under follows the backlash last week when he drew the ire of France’s ambassador to the U.S. after joking that “Africa won the World Cup.”

The joke sparked controversy in France, with some social media users accusing the comedian Noah of racism.

Noah has stopped short of a public apology to members of the Australian Aboriginal community, instead taking to Twitter to vow he would “never make a joke like that again”.

“After visiting Australia’s Bunjilaka museum and learning about Aboriginal history first hand I vowed never to make a joke like that again. And I haven’t,” he said.

“I’ll make sure the clip from 2013 is not promoted in any way.”