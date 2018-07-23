Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is All-American in Ralph Lauren Pinstripes

First Lady Melania Trump was cool and collected, returning home to the White House in a navy dress by Ralph Lauren.

Over the weekend, Mrs. Trump arrived back at the White House alongside President Trump after spending a few days in New Jersey.

Mrs. Trump stepped off Air Force One in a navy blue, silk pinstripe dress by Ralph Lauren, the iconic American designer. The shirt dress is inspired by classic American menswear, featuring a matching silk belt and a vented hem. The Ralph Lauren dress retails for an affordable $199.99.

Paired with the dress is a pair of navy blue Manolo Blahnik stilettos from the brand’s classic BB pumps that Mrs. Trump owns in a variety of colors. The stilettos retail for $625.

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Homage to Classic American, Calvin Klein Stylehttps://t.co/nTNn30Ix1X — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 19, 2018

As Breitbart News noted, Mrs. Trump has spent the summer paying homage to American designers and American sportswear codes in a wardrobe of mostly navy.

Whether in Calvin Klein, Gabriela Hearst, Ralph Lauren or Michael Kors, Mrs. Trump is continuing her current love affair with American fashion — and navy blue, of course!